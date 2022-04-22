"I'm still confident I'm gonna be able to stop him" - Dan Hardy determined to put on a show against Diego Sanchez

Dan Hardy is pulling out all the stops leading up to his much-awaited comeback fight against Diego Sanchez. Having last competed in a professional MMA bout back in 2012, Hardy was forced to retire from the sport due to a heart condition.

‘The Outlaw’ recovered from the condition in recent years and has been working towards a comeback. He’s finally set to fight again, albeit not in an MMA bout. Hardy is scheduled to face fellow MMA veteran and former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez in an exhibition boxing match on July 2nd.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Full Reptile, Hardy discussed his fight against Sanchez. ‘The Outlaw’ suggested that he’s looking to put on a show and stop his opponent before the final bell:

“I’m still confident I’m gonna be able to stop him inside the distance. But it’s going to be a bit more difficult with the 16-ounce gloves and with just one skill-set. But, you know, it’s a good place for me to start; get myself back in proper condition, proper fight shape. And then, we’ll see where we go from there."

Watch Hardy discuss his upcoming fight against Sanchez in the video below:

John McCarthy praises Diego Sanchez for his legendary toughness as displayed in his fight against Kevin Lee

While Dan Hardy will aim to finish Diego Sanchez in their fight, securing a stoppage win over ‘The Nightmare’ is no easy task. Sanchez’s most recent fight was an MMA bout against Kevin Lee at Eagle FC 46 in March.

Despite Lee outworking and besting him via unanimous decision, Sanchez earned widespread praise for once again showcasing his unparalleled toughness inside the cage.

In an edition of the Weighing In podcast, former MMA referee John McCarthy lauded the ‘The Nightmare’ for his legendary durability. McCarthy pointed out that while many had suggested that Sanchez stood no chance against the much younger Lee, the veteran fighter put up a tough fight and refused to be dominated.

He added that 'The Nightmare' also had a few good moments on the feet and on the ground against Lee. Additionally, appreciating Sanchez for his longevity in the fight game, McCarthy said:

"[Diego Sanchez] put up a good fight, you know. [Kevin Lee] won, no doubt about it. But Diego showed why he is the f***ing guy that, you know, won the first ultimate fighter, has been there for so long, is never an easy out for anyone. He's just a f***ing junkyard dog that just hangs in there. Tough as hell. There's never any quit in him and yeah he got the loss, Kevin gets the win, good for Kevin."

Watch the full video below:

Edited by David Andrew