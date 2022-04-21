Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez reportedly set to take place on undercard of Ricky Hatton's return fight

In what may be surprising to many, Dan Hardy will reportedly meet Diego Sanchez in the squared circle on July 2, 2022. The bout will serve as the final fight on the undercard of the return fight of boxing legend Ricky Hatton.

Per the event's official website, the card will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. It's fair to assume this event is being targeted as a big sell, considering the fact that the arena has a seating capacity of 21,000.

Dan Hardy is an MMA veteran who famously fought Georges St-Pierre for the welterweight title at UFC 111. Although he failed in his bid to walk away with the belt, having lost via unanimous decision, he earned the respect of his opponent and MMA fans worldwide. He is now one of the most well-respected and revered analysts in the fight game.

Hardy had mentioned on Submission Radio a few months ago that he was looking to return to action, most likely in boxing. He even famously called out Tyron Woodley, but 'The Chosen One' didn't appear interested. There were even talks of Hardy possibly competing against Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in ONE Championship, but that didn't materialize either.

Submission Radio @SubmissionRadio



"Just get your little pen out, the one that you wrote your 'I love Jake Paul' on your finger and write 'I'll fight Dan Hardy' on this contract and send it back to this promoter"



@danhardymma sends a message to Tyron Woodley:

It would appear that Hardy has finally found a dance partner in UFC veteran and fan-favorite Diego Sanchez. 'The Nightmare' was the first winner of The Ultimate Fighter and has always made for must-watch TV. Sanchez parted ways with the UFC in a strange turn of events involving his coach Joshua Fabia, whom he has since cut ties with. After many months of free agency, the New Mexico resident found a home at Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC.

Diego Sanchez fought another former UFC lightweight, Kevin Lee, in Eagle FC's new 165-pound division and came up short but displayed tremendous heart and ability for his age. It appears the 40-year-old has not lost his taste for combat, seeing as he is reportedly set to box Dan Hardy in July.

What does Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez mean for MMA fans?

This fight card follows the recent trend of MMA fighters foraying into boxing, especially since the likes of Jake Paul made it extremely lucrative to do so.

While Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez are brilliant martial artists, the fact of the matter is that they are both well past their prime. Hardy is 39 years old while Sanchez is 40, and they've both subjected their bodies to years of punishment through their careers in mixed martial arts.

That said, both Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez have always been fan favorites owing to their fighting styles. It wouldn't be outlandish to assume that both fighters will bring their trademark heart and penchant for violence in this showdown inside the squared circle.

The event will be headlined by boxing legend Ricky Hatton, who, at 43 years of age, will attempt a comeback after his last fight in 2012. The event will also feature performances by British music acts Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Tion Wayne.

Watch the promo for the event below:

Ricky Hatton MBE @HitmanHatton

Join me for a huge party night - with top music acts - in Manchester on July 2.

Ticket info:

It's not how you fall, it's how you rise... I can confirm my return to the ring.

