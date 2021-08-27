"You should be thanking me, son" - Jake Paul claims Tyron Woodley is being paid "four times more" than his highest UFC payout

Jake Paul has claimed that former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will receive the highest payday of his fighting career in their upcoming bout on August 29.

In a press conference prior to their fight, Paul and Woodley went back-and-forth trading insults at each other.

'The Chosen One' put things in motion when he said that the 24-year-old will get knocked out this weekend.

"You can come out with that dumba** robot, you can do whatever you want, you will get f*****g knocked out. You can make as many bets, the only thing I bet on is myself...I'm just ready to fight," said Tyron Woodley.

When asked about his tattoo bet with Paul, Woodley said:

"There was never a bet. It was just him saying, 'I worship Tyron. He's a legend. I played him on the video game in career mode and I wanted to get his name tatooed on me.' That's all I heard, I didn't hear a bet because there's no way you f*****g beat me on Sunday."

In response, Jake Paul said that the 39-year-old should thank him for getting him almost four times more money than his highest payout from the UFC.

"I've paid you four times more than you've ever been paid. You should be thanking me, son. Kiss the ring, son."

Jake Paul says he will put on a boxing clinic against Tyron Woodley

In the press conference ahead of their fight, Jake Paul stated that he would prove himself to be a superior fighter by knocking out Woodley.

"Another show, Another masterful performance, a boxing clinic... 3-0, three KOs, that's for a reason. I didn't even get warmed up in my last fight so, this guy is gonna go to sleep and he's gonna get turned into another meme...just like his best friend, his little guy Ben Askren, who he was in the corner of... After Sunday, no one's ever gonna talk about this guy...he's a body that I'm using to add content to my highlight reel," said Jake Paul.

Woodley was in his friend Ben Askren's corner when 'Funky' took on Paul in a boxing match. The fight did not go well for Askren, who was knocked out in the opening round of the fight.

