Dan Hardy explains why Conor McGregor will likely beat Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at UFC 264

UFC commentator Dan Hardy recently revealed his pick for the much-anticipated trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Dan Hardy believes Conor McGregor will win the rubber match against his rival because of the Irishman's newfound motivation. Speaking with his fellow retired UFC welterweight on the Real Quick With Mike Swick podcast, Dan Hardy said:

"If he would've beaten Poirier the second time, I'd pick Poirier the third time because McGregor wouldn't be as interested. But because he's coming off a loss, I think he's more motivated and I think he's more likely to win the next one around."

The Brit also broke down the rematch between 'Notorious' and 'Diamond' at UFC 257. Hardy is convinced that McGregor's overconfidence ultimately led to the former two-division champion's downfall.

"I think he took Poirier a little lightly because he stopped him so early the first time around. And I don't think he credited Poirier with being a different animal," Dan Hardy said. "I don't think he credited Poirier with his adaptability to be able to find a way to beat McGregor. So he just went back to, 'I'll just counter-punch with my left. I'll come over his jab and catch him with my left.' Because that seemed to be the only and the main game plan which is what left his lead leg vulnerable."

At UFC 257, Dustin Poirier targeted Conor McGregor's lead leg with low kicks to impede the Irishman's mobility and diminish his punching power. The strategy paid dividends as McGregor was visibly affected by the damage his leg had sustained.

Check out the conversation between Dan Hardy and Mike Swick below:

When will Conor McGregor fight Dustin Poirier?

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The much-awaited trilogy fight will take place on Saturday, July 10.

The origin of this rivalry stems back to UFC 154 in 2014. Conor McGregor drew first blood when he quickly dispatched Dustin Poirier in the first round of their featherweight showdown.

Dustin Poirier got his revenge at UFC 257 over six years later. 'The Diamond' scored a TKO victory over Conor McGregor in the second round of their lightweight bout.