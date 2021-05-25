Dan Hardy reveals how he always knew Conor McGregor would be a good businessman

UFC commentator Dan Hardy recently revealed how he always knew that MMA superstar Conor McGregor was destined for success as an entrepreneur.

The commentator believed in the Irishman's potential as a businessman because McGregor bonded considerably with former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta. In an episode of the Real Quick With Mike Swick podcast, Dan Hardy said:

"You always knew Conor McGregor is a good businessman by how interested Lorenzo was around him. See, Lorenzo was not around the UFC anymore but he was fascinated by McGregor. And that must be because of the conversations that they had in private, one on one."

The retired UFC fighter also gave his take on why Fertitta has been fascinated by the Dublin native.

"There are always photos of him drinking whiskey with loads of cash. I bet McGregor was betting, backing himself constantly in those early fights. And Lorenzo's like, 'I like this kid, he's got balls.' And I think that was a big part of his spark as well."

Conor McGregor's business savvy impresses Dan Hardy

Conor McGregor topped this year's Forbes list of highest-earning athletes, thanks to his business acumen. In doing so, McGregor surpassed the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James as the wealthiest sportsmen this year.

The Irishman made a huge chunk of his earnings by selling his majority stake in Proper No. Twelve, a whiskey company. McGregor reportedly earned $180 million this year, of which only $22 million was made off fighting and sponsors. The other $158 million came from McGregor's business deals, proving his savvy in the industry.

Dan Hardy also believes more UFC stars should try to replicate Conor McGregor’s achievements outside the cage. He said:

“It is (incredible). But at the same time, I think it kind of almost devalues his business acumen. I got into a conversation about this on Twitter with a few people. Because the headline is that he’s the highest-paid athlete. But he’s the highest-earning athlete. Like, he’s not paid higher than the rest of the guys around him. He’s the highest-earning because of his business decisions. And this is something else that a lot of fighters can learn from. You’ve got to be promotable inside there. You’ve got to be marketable. But you’ve also got to know the game and know the business.”