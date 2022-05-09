"It's an assassination attempt" - Dan Hardy insists that Khamzat Chimaev is a nightmare fight for Nate Diaz

Dan Hardy is seemingly of the view that Khamzat Chimaev would be a nightmare matchup for Nate Diaz. In the UFC 274 Aftermath video posted to his Full Reptile YouTube channel, Hardy discussed several topics, including a potential Chimaev-Diaz welterweight bout. Hardy notably suggested that it’s important to match up fighters against opponents who are relatively similar to them in skill, size, and age.

‘The Outlaw’ highlighted that the 37-year-old Diaz is much older and has a size disadvantage against the 28-year-old Chimaev. Most of Nate Diaz’s MMA fights have transpired at lightweight (155 lbs), while Khamzat Chimaev has competed at both welterweight (170 lbs) and middleweight (185 lbs). Dan Hardy stated:

“The most important thing about professional competition is that it’s safe, and it’s sanctioned, and the athletes are looked after. That often requires them getting matched appropriately.”

He also added:

“And often, like, if Nate Diaz gets Chimaev in his last fight, it almost feels like the UFC have ordered a hitman on him. Because it’s not a fair fight to give him because of who he is. He [Diaz] has got so much scar tissue. He’s a 155er that’s fighting a guy that’s somewhere between welterweight and middleweight. Like, it’s an assassination attempt. And what it will do is it will do physical damage to him, but it will also do brand damage to him.”

Diaz is on the last fight of his current UFC contract and has indicated that he won’t re-sign with the UFC. Hardy opined that the UFC’s modus operandi is to give outgoing fighters like Diaz tough stylistic matchups so that their brand value reduces when they lose. This is one of the reasons why they’re looking to book him against Chimaev.

Gilbert Burns feels Nate Diaz won’t accept a fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Top-tier UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns, who’s coming off a closely-contested unanimous decision loss against Khamzat Chimaev, has claimed that a Chimaev-Diaz matchup is unlikely to materialize. Speaking to MMA Underground’s John Morgan, ‘Durinho’ noted that Diaz wants to leave the UFC on a winning note.

Burns added that the UFC’s probably looking to book Diaz against Chimaev so that he leaves the organization on a loss. Therefore, he foresees Diaz steering clear of a fight against Chimaev. Burns said:

“That's a very hard fight for Nate. If he's smart enough, I don't think he'll take it. But, if he takes, he's gonna earn everyone's respect even more. We'll see. I don't think he's taking but I'll take my hat off if he does."

Edited by Allan Mathew