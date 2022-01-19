Dan Hardy explains why he's picking Ciryl Gane to beat Francis Ngannou at UFC 270

Dan Hardy believes Ciryl Gane could score a late stoppage if Francis Ngannou begins to tire in the later rounds. The heavyweight title fight at UFC 270 is the ultimate clash of styles as the powerhouse Ngannou takes on the agile and technically sophisticated Gane.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Hardy said that 'Bon Gamin' would have to frustrate the champion during the opening exchanges:

"I wouldn't be surprised if we see Ciryl Gane by a late stoppage. I think he's going to be able to frustrate Francis early. I think the first 90 seconds is an absolute coin toss. That's the time in which Francis could close him down and knock him out pretty quickly but as soon as that point passes, I think it immediately starts to lean towards Ciryl. And I think he's going to be smart enough to know that and stay out of the way of the power."

He added that Gane would be able to cash in and take advantage later on in the fight:

"Get into the later rounds where Francis starts to look a bit labored and a bit tired. And then Ciryl will start to put the pressure on him. I think his elbows will be key and the flying knee that he has as well that we saw against Volkov... I think he'll feel confident to take those risks when Francis starts to look tired. I think we might see a fourth-round TKO or rear-naked choke with Francis on his knees, up against the fence and looking exhausted and a bit mentally broken."

Fernand Lopez compares Ciryl Gane to the T-1000 from Terminator 2

Fernand Lopez has opined that Ciryl Gane has the chance to become the best and most sophisticated heavyweight fighter of all time. Lopez also trained Francis Ngannou during 'The Predator's first rise to title contention.

However, they had an acrimonious split after Ngannou's loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 220. Lopez and his former pupil have gone back and forth in the lead up to UFC 270.

During an interview with Submission Radio, the MMA Factory head coach compared Ciryl Gane to the T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day:

"You remember the Terminator? The one who was huge and he's keeping killing people. But at the end of the day you could have shoot him and he died. But you remember the new one [T-1000] who was becoming liquid and will just change the form and was less powerful but with a lot of tools and a lot of possibilities. So that's how I see them," Lopez said of Ngannou and Gane.

