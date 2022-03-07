Dan Hardy feels Colby Covington is doing Dana White "a huge favor by calling out Dustin Poirier"

Following a dominant performance against Jorge Masvidal at the UFC 272 pay-per-view, Colby Covington called for a fight with current No.2-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier. While the callout may have come as a surprise to some, Dan Hardy believes that the top-ranked welterweight contender is doing Dana White a massive favor with this decision.

Taking to his social media handle, 'The Outlaw' suggested that a fight between Covington and Poirier would remove the last fight choice for Nate Daiz, who is also pursuing a fight with 'The Diamond'. Here's what Hardy wrote:

"I reckon Colby is doing Uncle Dana a huge favor by calling out Poirier, and removing that ‘last fight’ choice for Nate. They’ll do everything they can to stop Nate fighting out his contract and going elsewhere."

After securing a unanimous decision win against 'Gamebred', Colby Covington took aim at the Louisiana native during his post-fight octagon interview. While interacting with the media at the post-fight press conference, 'Chaos' explained his decision to call out Poirier.

The Californian stated that a fight against 'The Diamond' would serve as a good tune-up fight until Kamaru Usman completely heals from his injury.

Catch Colby Covington's full UFC 272 post-fight interaction with the media below:

Dana White on Colby Covington's future after huge UFC 272 win

'Chaos' has earned the respect of Dana White after a dominant win this past weekend. The UFC president acknowledged Covington's overall impressive run in the UFC.

Speaking at the UFC 272 post-fight press conference, the UFC boss addressed Covington's future and the potential Poirier fight. Here's what White said:

"I don't know. He's in a very weird situation. Having lost to Usman twice. Usman is lapping everybody. We got to see what's next and talk to Colby and see what he really wants to do. If you fight Poirier, then what? He has to go in some type of direction."

Catch Dana White's full interaction with the media at the UFC 272 post-fight press conference below:

Prior to his latest win over 'Gamebred', Covington was coming off a unanimous-decision loss to 'The Nigerian NIghtmare' at UFC 268 last November. His first loss against the champion came at UFC 245 in September 2019.

