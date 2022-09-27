Dan Hardy thinks Xiong Jing Nan has more power than Angela Lee, but doesn’t have a clear advantage on the feet

As we get closer and closer to the eagerly anticipated trilogy bout between strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan and atomweight queen Angela Lee, fans and fighters are giving their analysis and prediction for the matchup three years in the making.

The latest to give their thoughts on the ONE on Prime Video 2 headliner is former Cage Warriors champion and one-time UFC title challenger Dan Hardy. Speaking on his Full Reptile YouTube channel, the Englishman discussed the striking game of both Angela Lee and 'The Panda'.

“We expect Xiong Jing Nan to be the more powerful striker, but that does seem to be limited to the boxing range. I feel like when Angela Lee starts to add her kicks into the game and starts adding more options to the table, it keeps Xiong Jing Nan slightly on the outside and makes her transition into that space between them more difficult.”

Dan Hardy continued

“It also allows Angela Lee to go from kick or feint kick to punch to level change without having to go punching away into range of walking onto shots or faster hands.”

Catch the full video below:

Xiong Jing Nan ready to make Angela Lee eat her words at ONE on Prime Video 2

Xiong Jing Nan has not scored a finish since early 2019, a fact that Angela Lee has both noticed and commented on.

Known as a knockout artist, ‘The Panda’ has seen a string of unanimous decisions. Victories nonetheless, but Lee believes it is indicative of Xiong’s mentality as a fighter and even suggests others have been equally unimpressed with her latest run.

“I tuned in to the last few fights that she’s had. Honestly, me - along with the rest of the fans - and I’m pretty sure I heard Chatri [Sityodtong] saying as well, that they’re not too impressed with her performances. I think you can really see that in her last few performances, she’s been playing to not lose instead of playing to win. And there’s a big difference there.”

Responding to Lee's comments, ’The Panda’ says that she is more than ready to impress her ONE on Prime Video 2 challenger with another knockout.

“We'll see if you are impressed when I finish you again.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far