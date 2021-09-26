"You're a coward if you duck me" - Dan Hooker calls out Beneil Dariush after win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266

Dan Hooker didn't waste any time after beating Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266. The No.8-ranked lightweight contender called out No.3-ranked Beneil Dariush during his post-fight octagon interview.

On Saturday, New Zealand's Dan Hooker brushed aside German fighter Nasrat Haqparast and secured a unanimous decision win at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

'The Hangman' kept pushing forward in the opening round and executed several body and leg kicks, putting his opponent on the back foot straightaway. The second round was all about Dan Hooker's knee strikes and surprising takedown. Nasrat Haqparast's counter-attack failed to create much impact.

Hooker used more wrestling in the final round to seal the deal and get a well-deserved victory. Haqparast got very little offense late on.

Former two-division UFC champion and current commentator Daniel Cormier stepped inside the octagon to conduct the post-fight interview. After expressing his condolences for Nasrat Haqparast's loss, Dan Hooker called out top lightweight Beneil Dariush.

"Hey, I heard Dariush is looking for a fight. I am your man, friend. Whenever you want to go! You're a coward if you duck me," said Hooker.

Watch Dan Hooker speak with Daniel Cormier at UFC 266 below:

Beneil Dariush is currently on a seven-bout winning streak in the UFC. His last fight inside the octagon came against former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 262 in May.

Dariush won the bout via unanimous decision.

Dan Hooker finally arrests his losing streak in the UFC

Dan Hooker lost his previous two fights, a unanimous decision against Dustin Poirier in June 2020 and a TKO versus Michael Chandler in January 2021.

He had contemplated retirement following his defeat to Chandler at UFC 257 earlier this year.

After struggling with visa issues ahead of UFC 266, Hooker made weight for the fight against Nasrat Haqparast after arriving in Nevada only 12 hours before the weigh-in. He eventually put on a show and made a statement.

'The Hangman' now begins a journey towards improving his rankings and trying to seal a championship opportunity someday.

