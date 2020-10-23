Dan Hooker calls Michael Chandler a 'fitness model' after he makes weight as UFC 254 main event alternate

Dan Hooker, it seems, is unimpressed with Michael Chandler.

Dan Hooker directed a Twitter jibe at new UFC acquisition Michael Chandler, calling him a ‘fitness model’.

This was after Chandler made championship weight as an alternate for the fight between the lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

If you cut a cheque to stand on a scale and flex, you're a fitness model not a fighter. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 23, 2020

Michael Chandler joined UFC earlier in the year after a successful stint in Bellator and drew attention from many fighters, Dan Hooker included.

In a unique turn of events, Michael Chandler was then offered an opportunity to serve as an alternate for the UFC 254 headliner - an opportunity which he accepted.

Dan Hooker, it seems, took offense to this having earlier stated that a fighter needs to get a win in the UFC before being afforded a championship opportunity.

Dan Hooker wants to welcome Michael Chandler to the UFC

Dan Hooker was one of the first fighters to show interest in fighting Michael Chandler after the former Bellator champion signed with the UFC.

Dan Hooker had last fought in June against Dustin Poirier, who entered the Octagon for the first time since losing his title bout against current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In a closely contested bout, Hooker took Poirier to the limit before losing on the judges’ scorecards. It was widely speculated that Hooker would have been the alternate had he gotten the nod over Poirier.

While Dustin is all but confirmed to fight Conor Mcgregor next year, Dan Hooker is currently without an opponent. Tony Ferguson is still recovering from his bout against Justin Gaethje which leaves all other top 5 contenders occupied.

These circumstances make the Chandler – Dan Hooker fight an ideal booking for later this year or early in 2021.

It is also interesting to note that since Michael Chandler has already made weight as a replacement for the UFC 254 main event, he should be ready for a fight soon.

Irrespective of timelines, the bout promises to be an interesting affair.