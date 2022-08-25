"A single mistake in this game and now you're turned into a meme" - Dan Hooker uses Kamaru Usman's recent loss to dismiss criticism of Israel Adesanya's fighting style

Dan Hooker has used Kamaru Usman's loss at UFC 278 as an example of why Israel Adesanya's fighting style deserves less hate. Adesanya's counter striker fighting style has recently been disrespected and even called boring. Hooker believes 'The Last Stylebender's ability to stay out of danger deserves more credit.

Usman looked phenomenal against Leon Edwards before everything changed with one head kick. During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Hooker compared Usman's loss to Adesanya's fighting style by saying:

"It's not on [the champion] to push the fight. The other guy wants the title. It's not time to brawl when you're clearly winning. If [the challenger] takes risks, and now the fight becomes very even, now Israel [Adesanya's] going to have to bite down and fight. These guys need to make him fight. Look at what happened to [Kamaru] Usman on the weekend. A single mistake in this game, and now you're just turned into a meme."

Hooker makes a solid argument for the title challengers deserving as much blame for a title fight being considered boring. Adesanya's ability to limit mistakes deserves more credit, considering it has led to a 12-1 UFC record. Meanwhile, Usman's loss reminds the MMA world that it only takes one combination to change your career forever.

Watch Dan Hooker and more on The MMA Hour below:

Dan Hooker looks to turn things around against Claudio Puelles at UFC 281

Hooker will join Adesanya on the UFC 281 fight card when he takes on Claudio Puelles. 'The Hangman' has lost four of his last five fights but has only lost to elite competition. He now takes on Puelles, a rising contender on a five-win streak that includes three kneebars.

Some would say this matchup is a crossroads for Hooker. Losing against elite title contenders is acceptable, but Puelles is technically a step down in competition on paper.

Hooker will also be returning to the lightweight division after losing to Arnold Allen at featherweight, which was a failed attempt to get him back into a title shot conversation. Considering 'The Hangman' has been placed on the UFC 281 prelims, he needs a win now more than ever.

Check out the official fight announcement by Dan Hooker below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham