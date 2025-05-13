Dan Hooker details "freaky" hand surgery experience while sharing update on injury

Injury woes have kept Dan Hooker away from the octagon since Aug. 2024. Now, in a recent video on social media, 'The Hangman' provided fans with an update regarding his current situation, and it entailed surgery on his right hand.

Ad

While fighters are no strangers to surgeries, this one in particular was a bizarre experience for Hooker due to the simple fact that he was conscious for part of it. Nevertheless, he embraced it all in classic Hooker fashion, and seemed to be in good spirits in the video. He said:

"So, I just had a second hand surgery today, and nothing major. I just had too much scar tissue in the joint, so they just went in there and cleaned it out in there. But it was pretty freaky, they kept me awake for the first half of the surgery, and I remember kind of coming to, and there was the curtain, and I pull the curtain and I had a look over and I was watching them do it. They were cutting into my hand and I could see the screws and stuff."

Ad

Trending

Check out Dan Hooker's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

There is no news on who Hooker will face upon his return, but he was recently feuding with Arman Tsarukyan on social media, poking fun at the latter for withdrawing from his UFC 311 lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev.

He did as many have, and accused Tsarukyan of injuring his own back in an ill-fated attempt at impressing Nina-Marie Daniele, a UFC content creator, with his wrestling warm-up stretches.

Dan Hooker has revitalized his career

There was a time when Dan Hooker seemed somewhat directionless, having lost several fights to top contenders in the lightweight division. Fortunately, he has rebounded from a previously tough run that even saw him take a swing at featherweight to no avail. Upon his return to lightweight, he went on a tear.

Ad

Expand Tweet

He won his last three fights, including a hard-fought win over wrestler extraordinaire Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305. The win landed 'The Hangman' in the No. 6 spot in the lightweight rankings, and one more win could see him fight for the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.