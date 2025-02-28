  • home icon
  • Dan Hooker takes three-word jab at Arman Tsarukyan's pre-UFC 311 clip with Nina-Marie Daniele after "karma" remark, follows up with more savage retort

Dan Hooker takes three-word jab at Arman Tsarukyan's pre-UFC 311 clip with Nina-Marie Daniele after "karma" remark, follows up with more savage retort

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Feb 28, 2025 10:30 GMT
Dan Hooker (left) continues to aim trash talk at Arman Tsarukyan (right). [Images courtesy: @ufc and @UFC_CA via X/Twitter]

The war of words between Dan Hooker and Arman Tsarukyan continues, with 'The Hangman' taking to X/Twitter with his latest wave of trash talk. Hooker recently withdrew from his UFC 313 matchup with lightweight power-puncher Justin Gaethje, citing a broken hand.

Tsarukyan felt that Hooker's withdrawal was karmic in nature, as Hooker had previously mocked him for pulling out of his lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 due to a back injury. However, Hooker wasted no time in poking fun at Tsarukyan again.

Following Tsarukyan's statement, Hooker replied to a clip of Tsarukyan engaging in risky neck exercises just four days prior to the bout with Makhachev.

"We are not the same."
To worsen matters, Tsarukyan did so in front of polarizing UFC content creator Nina-Marie Daniele, to whom he was showing off his flexibility. Given that he had a preexisting back injury and still elected to demonstrate dangerous neck exercises, many have mocked him for it.

The narrative on social media is now one wherein Tsarukyan jeopardized a title fight to impress Daniele: a narrative that Hooker is now running with in response to Tsarukyan's 'karma' claims.

"I broke my hand preparing for a fight, you hurt your back creeping on @ninamdrama"
With both men feuding on social media, a matchup between the pair wouldn't be out of the question, especially given Dana White's decision to withhold an immediate title shot for Tsarukyan following his UFC 311 pullout. Meanwhile, the bout would be tremendous for Hooker, who is now in need of an opponent.

Dan Hooker and Arman Tsarukyan have both lost to the same fighter

While Dan Hooker and Arman Tsarukyan are currently at each other's throats, they do share one thing in common: losses to Islam Makhachev. 'The Hangman' faced the Dagestani on short notice at UFC 267, losing to him via first-round submission after Makhachev locked in a kimura.

Check out Islam Makhachev submitting Dan Hooker:

Meanwhile, Tsarukyan took on Makhachev with just a month to prepare at UFC Fight Night 149 after the promotion failed to find a willing opponent for him on the roster. Instead, the UFC dipped into the Russian regional MMA scene, signing Tsarukyan, who lost to Makhachev via unanimous decision on his UFC debut.

Edited by C. Naik
