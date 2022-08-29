"This is stink" - Dan Hooker was disappointed with respectful Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 presser after expecting a "sh*tstorm"

UFC fighter Dan Hooker has revealed he was left disappointed with the lack of animosity between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at the press conference ahead of their rematch bout in January last year.

'Notorious' is widely known not only for his accomplishments in the octagon, but also his ability to talk smack to his opponent. McGregor is regarded as one of the best trash-talkers in MMA, which usually always adds another element of entertainment to events that feature the Dublin-born fighter.

Hooker recently appeared on the Between Two Beers podcast and described UFC 257's press conference. The presser featured the Irishman making his octagon return a year after defeating Donald Cerrone.

'The Hangman' stated that he had hoped it would have been more exciting, but Poirier and McGregor were fairly respectful towards one another:

"I thought that was gonna be a good one. He was fighting Dustin Poirier. Obviously I'm a fan of the sport and I like the sh*tstorm Conor McGregor brings as much as anyone else. I was thinking this was gonna be good! And then I get there and I'm sitting there and it was like the most respectful press conference in the world. I was sitting there thinking 'This is stink! Fight, argue, let's have some fun! This is why the people are watching!'"

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor was eerily quiet during UFC 278

MMA legend Chael Sonnen thinks there could be more than meets the eye in regards to Conor McGregor's silence during the UFC 278 broadcast.

'Notorious' is usually found on social media, providing his two-cents during events. During UFC 278, which featured a major shock when Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman, the Irishman remained silent.

Although McGregor would later congratulate Edwards on social media, 'The American Gangster' was hopeful his lack of comments throughout the night could mean 'Mystic Mac' is planning something.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"He wasn't busy, he was available. He watched the fight, he had access to the internet. We know that because he did say things such as what I just told you about the kids. He didn't insert himself, he didn't call anybody out, he didn't look for a fight, he didn't look for an opponent. He didn't do anything to rile anybody up and make them come after him. Why? What is the master up to? What was he thinking? What does he know that we don't?"

