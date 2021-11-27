"That's not the worst situation" - Dan Hooker discusses potential fight against teammate Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight belt

After falling to a first-round submission defeat to rising UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev at UFC 267, Dan Hooker could be headed back down to the featherweight division -- a division that is ruled by featherweight champion and Hooker's City Kickboxing teammate Alexander Volkanovski.

'The Hangman' was asked about the possibility of a potential fight against Volkanovski during his recent interview with It's Time For Sports. Here's how Hooker responded:

"It's the same as the position like Brad Riddell in my division at lightweight. There is never a bad position to be in. It's like your training partners or your group of friends are so good at fighting that you might potentially have to fight each other to be the best fighter in the world. That's not the worst situation but I want Volkanovski to win as well and I see him being super successful."

Dan Hooker explains that he wants to be successful in the sport, but not at the expense of his teammates:

"Well, the landscape of something can change so quickly in this sport. Over the next year, you could see Volkanovski doing some incredible things. You could see Volkanovski moving up to lightweight and being a double champ. You could see him fighting Conor McGregor and walking away with 20 million dollars or something incredible. That's what I see for Volkanovski. I want Volkanovski to win and I want Brad to win as well. I want my teammates to be successful as well. It is not like I want to be successful at their expense. I want to be successful but I want to see them do some incredible things as well."

Dan Hooker successfully makes featherweight limit in test weight cut

Dan Hooker teased the move to 145 pounds by sharing a short video on Twitter in which he successfully hit the featherweight limit on the scale. You can watch the video below:

Dan Hooker made his promotional debut in 2014 as a featherweight and went 3-3 in the company before moving up to lightweight three years later. In his last four UFC fights as a lightweight, he has gone 1-3.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by Genci Papraniku