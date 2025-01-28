Dan Hooker questions Team Khabib's aura, says Usman Nurmagomedov "humanized himself" in rare show of vulnerability

Dan Hooker last competed in August as he defeated Mateusz Gamrot via split decision at UFC 305 to earn Fight of the Night honors. Ahead of his return to the octagon against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 in March, he questioned the aura of Khabib Nurmagomedov's camp.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the No.6-ranked lightweight claimed that Usman Nurmagomedov humanized himself following his majority decision over Paul Hughes at PFL Champions Series 1 last weekend, stating:

"The myth is bigger than the man... I feel like there was a mistake on the weekend... I feel like a mistake has been made. When have they ever - I feel like Usman made a mistake when he got on the microphone. When have you ever seen one of the Dagestani boys get on the microphone and say that they were tired, they got hurt, they got pushed to their absolute breaking point?"

Trending

Hooker continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"We've seen them in tough fights before, but we've never seen one of them get on the microphone and admit it. I think there was an error. All he had to do was do what the other did. Do what the myth that Khabib built and created in Islam... All he had to do was get on the microphone and say I'll smash anyone... Everyone would've forgotten that Usman and Paul Hughes had a close fight... He humanized himself."

Check out Dan Hooker's full comments on Usman Nurmagomedov below:

Expand Tweet

Hooker added that once the myth is removed from a fighter, their opponents have a different confidence level. He noted that fighting the man and the myth makes things much more difficult before commending Team Khabib for protecting the myth around them.

Dan Hooker shares why he believes Justin Gaethje clash is five rounds

Dan Hooker is set to face Justin Justin Gaethje in a five-round co-main event bout at UFC 313 in March. He shared why he believes the promotion booked them for a five-rounder during his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, stating:

"I just think the UFC wants to see someone die. I think they want a finish. They want this fight, as well, I feel like for the fans, as well, they want to see someone go down. They want to see blood. They want to see rounds four and five... I'm happy to oblige for money."

Check out Dan Hooker's comments on facing Justin Gaethje below:

Hooker added that he is being compensated for the fight being an additional two rounds. 'The Hangman' will look to extend his winning streak to four when he makes his return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.