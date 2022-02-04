Dan Hooker reveals Islam Makhachev bout was the last fight on his old UFC contract 

Dan Hooker has had his UFC contract extended after fighting Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 last October.

'The Hangman' recently confirmed that his previous fight with the up-and-coming Dagestani was the last fight on his old contract. During an interview with James Lynch for LowKick MMA, Hooker revealed that his comeback to the featherweight division will be the first fight of his new UFC deal. The Kiwi fighter said:

"Like, switching weight classes you can kind of do whenever you want. But you just have to, like, commit to a weight class. They don't like guys jumping around weight classes because then it's kind of hard to build up any kind of streak or any kind of credibility within the weight class. [But] yeah, I feel like going down to featherweight, I'll definitely stick there for the next couple of years. My body can definitely stay down there until I get sick of it and want to eat pizza and stuff again. But yeah, new contract for my last fight. So this will be my first fight on a new contract."

Check out Dan Hooker's interview below:

After losing three of his last five fights at lightweight, Hooker will return to the 145-pound division at UFC Fight Night 204 in March. 'The Hangman' will face featherweight prospect Arnold Allen, who has yet to be beaten in the UFC.

Dan Hooker shuts down conspiracy theory involving Alexander Volkanovski

In the same interview, Dan Hooker dismissed the theory that he's dropping down to featherweight because his former sparring partner Alexander Volkanovski is moving to lightweight soon.

According to Hooker, he isn't ruling out the possibility of Volkanovski fighting for the lightweight title. However, 'The Hangman' said it's ridiculous to think that he's conspiring with 'The Great' regarding their next moves. He said:

"I'm sure if they offered him a fight at lightweight, he would take it. Without a doubt I could see him competing. But, no... It's incredibly hard to plan this sport in advance. It's impossible. Me and Alex can't sit down or our coaches and be like, 'Yup. Alex is going to beat 'Korean Zombie' then he's going to beat Max Holloway and then Dan is going to beat...' Life would be so much easier if you could plan it like that."

