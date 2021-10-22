Dan Hooker's wrestling coach claims "New Zealand wrestling is going to be better than Dagestani wrestling" in Islam Makhachev fight at UFC 267

Dan Hooker's wrestling coach Frank Hickman has made a bold prediction for the Kiwi's upcoming fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 267.

Hickman stated that Hooker's wrestling skills would shock the world. He claimed that 'The Hangman' will outperform the Dagestani Sambo specialist Islam Makhachev in his own department.

When asked by The Schmo about why Dan Hooker could pull off an upset, Hickman said:

"Because I think his New Zealand wrestling is gonna be better than Dagestani wrestling, plain and simple."

Watch the full interview below:

Dan Hooker showed true character after agreeing to step inside the octagon to face Islam Makhachev on four weeks' notice, just days after his fight against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266.

Islam Makhachev was initially booked to fight Rafael dos Anjos. 'The Hangman' stepped in almost immediately after news of the Brazilian's injury broke.

Hooker and Makhachev will compete inside the cage on October 30 at UFC 267.

Makhachev is currently the No.5-ranked lightweight in the UFC. He has notable wins over Drew Dober, Gleison Tibau and Thiago Moises.

Hooker, meanwhile, returned to the win column at UFC 266 after suffering back-to-back defeats to Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN DAN HOOKER ( @danthehangman ) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev ( @MAKHACHEVMMA ) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White ( @danawhite ). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. DAN HOOKER (@danthehangman) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White (@danawhite). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. https://t.co/DJvGnbWwlF

The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between reigning champion Jan Blachowicz and challenger Glover Teixeira.

Dan Hooker proposes UFC 267 fight against Islam Makhachev be made a 5 rounder

Dan Hooker took to Twitter to ask for his fight against Islam Makhachev to be bumped up to a five-round bout.

"Let's make it 5 rounds?"

Dan Hangman Hooker @danthehangman Let's make it 5 rounds? 👊 Let's make it 5 rounds? 👊

The Dan Hooker vs. Islam Makhachev fight is currently scheduled for three rounds.

Hooker's optimism for a five-round bout stems from Nate Diaz's fight against Leon Edwards. The contest was scheduled for five rounds despite not being a championship or main event bout.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope ABSOLUTE CHAOS. THIS IS WHY IT'S FIVE ROUNDS! 🤯DIAZ HAS EDWARDS ON THE ROPES DOWN THE STRETCH! #UFC263 ABSOLUTE CHAOS. THIS IS WHY IT'S FIVE ROUNDS! 🤯DIAZ HAS EDWARDS ON THE ROPES DOWN THE STRETCH! #UFC263 https://t.co/1jZPylCRsB

Dan Hooker vs. Islam Makhachev could hold a lot of significance for the UFC's lightweight division. It is considered by many as a potential title eliminator, and thus, it would be no surprise if the promotion accepts Hooker's demand.

