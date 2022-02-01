Dan Hooker isn't worried about New Zealand lockdown restrictions - "I can go any country in the world except my own house" 

Dan Hooker recently discussed the travel restrictions in his native country New Zealand.

In an interview with It's Time For Sports, Hooker said he is not concerned about the difficulties involved in returning to New Zealand owing to lockdown restrictions.

'The Hangman' also claimed he is not afraid of COVID-19 since he has been infected with the virus previously and his body was not get severely impacted like others.

Speaking of travel restrictions in New Zealand, Dan Hooker said:

"I don't really care like I'm honestly over it. Like no one cares. I'll just go on holiday like I'll go. Well this is locked out as well. So, I'll go fight in the UK and then who knows go travel. I can go any country in the world except my own house... But I am not worried about it. Like I'm not scared of it. I've had Covid and it was not bad at all. I'm not of the people that it affects badly. I'm not worried about it now and you can just go out and just live your life and have some fun."

'The Hangman' also revealed how people found spots in MIQ (Managed Isolation and Quarantine) facilities in New Zealand. Many have done so by booking a transit flight through the country and then failing to board the flight so that the authorities were forced to find MIQ spots for those passengers.

Hooker suggested this was one of the ways through which people have entered New Zealand without getting an MIQ spot in advance.

"I'm probably giving away my secret here, you just get a transit flight through New Zealand. Some people, they've kept it pretty quiet but you just get a transit flight through New Zealand and then say you don't need an MIQ spot or you don't have to wait on an MIQ spot because you just say you're transiting through New Zealand and then you just get to New Zealand and say 'You know what? I've changed my mind and they have to find you a spot in MIQ."

Watch Dan Hooker talk about the COVID-19 restrictions in New Zealand below:

Dan Hooker returns to City Kickboxing, shares pictures with Israel Adesanya and team

Dan Hooker has returned to City Kickboxing after a long absence. 'The Hangman' took to his official Instagram handle to post photos of his return to his home gym.

In the image, the 31-year-old can be seen with teammates Israel Adesanya, Kai Kara-France, Mike 'Blood Diamond' Mathetha and Carlos Ulberg. In the caption, Hooker wrote:

"Nothing like being back at CKB grinding with the boys. Another Sunday [spider emoji] in the bank."

Dan Hooker is presently preparing for his fight against UFC featherweight Arnold Allen, who is ranked No.7 in the division. The bout is scheduled for March 19 in London at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard