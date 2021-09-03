"That's my retirement plan" - Dan Hooker plans on becoming a bare-knuckle boxing champion after retiring from MMA

Dan Hooker wants to take up bare-knuckle boxing following the culmination of his MMA career.

The Auckland-born mixed martial artist currently holds a 20-10 record and is coming off back-to-back losses inside the octagon. Hooker claims he'll put on some weight and become a bare-knuckle light heavyweight champion after 10 years, once he retires from MMA.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Hooker gave the gist of his objectives for life after the UFC.

"I swear that (Bare-knuckle boxing) is my retirement plan. I am going to become the BKB light heavyweight champion of the world. That is what I'm coming for next. I will come in with a 100 kilos, no gloves. Let's get it! You wait and watch. Just give me 10 years. 40-year-old Dan Hooker will be the BKB light heavyweight champ," said Dan Hooker.

Catch Dan Hooker's full interview with the South China Morning Past below:

Hooker, a former AFC and SFC South Pacific lightweight champion, began his UFC career as a featherweight. Since moving up to 155 pounds, he's recorded wins over former title challengers Gilbert Burns and Al Iaquinta.

What's next for Dan Hooker in the UFC?

Hooker is scheduled to face Germany's Nasrat Haqparast next at UFC 266. The pay-per-view is set to take place inside Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on September 25.

The 31-year-old had initially considered retirement from the sport following his first-round loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 257 earlier this year. However, the New Zealander changed his mind and is making a comeback to the octagon this month. His opponent, the unranked Haqparast, holds a 5-2 record in the UFC.

In February 2020, Hooker recorded a split decision win over former lightweight and current commentator Paul Felder. Four months later, he suffered a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of number one contender Dustin Poirier.

'The Hangman' will be keen to get back to winning ways at the expense of Haqparast this month. Their bout will be part of a preliminary card for the event headlined by a featherweight championship clash between titleholder Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. The pair were coaches on the latest edition of The Ultimate Fighter.

Edited by Harvey Leonard