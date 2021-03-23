Dan Ige explains why Francis Ngannou will walk out of UFC 260 as the new heavyweight champion

Francis Ngannou is set to share the Octagon once again with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. The two combatants are due to lock horns at UFC 260 next Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Dan Ige, who trains alongside Francis Ngannou at Xtreme Couture, has nothing but praise for the No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender. Speaking to The Schmo on YouTube, Ige talked about the improvements 'The Predator' has made in his training regimen since his loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 220.

"Man, Francis has been looking like a killer", said Dan Ige. "Over the past year, pretty much the past year and a half, he has been in here every single day. Never missed the practice. Even on days when I haven't come in, he is in here, grinding on the wrestling day, on the grappling day, on a sparring day, on a sicko Saturday."

In their previous meeting, Stipe Miocic out-wrestled the challenger and churned out a unanimous decision victory. For the rematch, Francis Ngannou has been putting in the work to dominate wherever the fight goes.

"He is in here putting in the work and his improvements are just phenomenal and I really think he can dominate Stipe, no disrespect, but I think he can dominate him anywhere the fight goes. I think he could dominate him in the clinch and the wrestling, and the striking obviously, and I really see Francis walking on with the heavyweight strap this weekend", added Dan Ige.

Francis Ngannou's cardio was put to the test at UFC 220 as it appeared that Stipe Miocic's relentless grappling pressure had gassed out the French MMA fighter. According to Dan Ige, Ngannou is in the best shape this time around and will breeze through the five-round main event this weekend.

"I believe he can go five rounds with ease, he's in the best shape I've ever seen him. He is lean, he's mean, he's a machine."

Dan Ige helps Francis Ngannou to prepare for Stipe Miocic's body shots

Daniel Cormier caved in to the heavy body shots thrown by Stipe Miocic at UFC 241. It seems that Francis Ngannou has taken note of Miocic's body strikes and is preparing accordingly for the forthcoming fight with the undisputed champion.

In a recent video uploaded to Ngannou's social media, 'The Predator' can be seen taking heavy body shots from UFC featherweight Dan Ige. Ngannou, known for his raw strength, doesn't flinch as Ige rips at his fellow teammate's body with four heavy shots.

My brother @Dynamitedan808 working on his body shots 😂 I believe in you 💪 #bodyshotchallenge pic.twitter.com/OXuyo3S3zQ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 30, 2021