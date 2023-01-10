Dan Ige has explained how fellow UFC fighter Alexander Volkanovski could defeat Islam Makhachev in the upcoming super-fight. Reigning UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski is scheduled to face UFC lightweight champion Makhachev for the latter's title at UFC 284 on February 12.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Dan Ige was asked what he thinks Alexander Volkanovski ought to do to beat Dagestani wrestling wizard Islam Makhachev. Ige responded by stating:

"I don't know. It's going to be a tough fight for 'Volk.' He doesn't wanna -- I can't say don't engage because you have to engage to win fights. And he's just gonna have to be crafty. He's gonna have to mix it up, and know how to point-fight, and not engage. That's kind of the only way to beat this guy [Makhachev]. And I don't know. Unless he catches him [Makhachev] with a lucky punch. But, I mean, I don't even wanna call it a lucky punch -- Unless if he catches him clean, but that's hard to do."

Furthermore, Dan Ige referenced Islam Makhachev's lone MMA defeat. While '50K' mistakenly claimed that it was Leonardo Santos who beat Makhachev, it was Adriano Martins who held that distinction.

Islam Makhachev's only MMA loss thus far was a first-round TKO stoppage at the hands of Martins at UFC 192 in October 2015. On that note, Ige indicated that anyone could suffer a flash knockout loss like Makhachev did and that it sometimes just happens in the sport of MMA.

Alexander Volkanovski on potentially using a different strategy to beat Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski is on a legendary 22-fight win streak, whereas Islam Makhachev has amassed an impressive 11-fight win streak. Furthermore, Australia's Volkanovski is the UFC's No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, while Russia's Makhachev is ranked No.2.

Many view Makhachev as the favorite to win, owing to the massive size advantage he boasts over 'Volk.' Speaking to The AllStar, Alexander Volkanovski recently suggested that he'll likely utilize a different strategy rather than his usual one against the bigger Makhachev.

Volkanovski seemingly believes he's the superior technical striker, and Makhachev just has a puncher's chance to beat him on the feet. Nevertheless, he's wary of Makhachev's grappling and insinuated that he'd have to take calculated risks to catch Makhachev on the feet or risk losing by being outpointed. Vowing to finish Makhachev, 'Volk' said:

"With this one, I will have a safety net, but I need to capitalize on the feet... I don't want to let the rounds get taken away from me. That's why I feel like I'm going to get the finish."

