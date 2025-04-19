Dan Ige names UFC newcomer as next preferred opponent after Sean Woodson win, explains reasoning: "It'd be a freaking war"

Dan Ige is aiming to follow up his controversial TKO win over Sean Woodson at UFC 314 by facing a fighter who was also on the card. In a recent interview with Home of Fight, '50K' singled out promotional newcomer Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire as the man he is eyeing as his next opponent.
While UFC 314 was a success for Ige, the same cannot be said for 'Pitbull,' who lost a competitive, but clear, unanimous decision to Yair Rodríguez. Nevertheless, Ige is eager to share the octagon with Freire, believing that the two of them can produce fireworks that will leave the fans thrilled.
So, when asked who he wants to fight next, Ige highlighted the Bellator legend.
"I like that 'Pitbull' fight. You know, 'Pitbull' is an absolute legend. Not from a rankings perspective because I don't believe he's ranked after the ranking update and whatnot, but just as a fight for my legacy, a big name, and styles, man. Styles make fights and him and I are very similar in stature and it'd be a freaking war."
Check out Dan Ige calling for a fight with Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire:
The bout is one that Freire ought to consider, especially after his rough start to his UFC run. Ige is a durable and competent fighter, but he's ranked at the bottom of the top 15, and it's more than just a winnable fight, especially for 'Pitbull,' who will need to regain some momentum after UFC 314.
It was a night to forget for the Brazilian, who entered the octagon with a future fight with Alexander Volkanovski in mind, but was instead deflated by Rodríguez. For Ige, he explained it best. A win over Freire would do wonders for his legacy.
Dan Ige is on a poor run of form
While no one has ever confused Dan Ige for a featherweight title contender, his recent string of performances have fallen well below his previous standards. He is 4-6 in his last 10 fights, and 2-3 in his last five. This is in stark contrast to the six-fight win streak he was once on.
While he managed to derail the momentum of Sean Woodson, who was unbeaten in his prior seven fights, he will look to reverse his fortunes, especially since the Woodson win is his first victory since he suffered back-to-back losses to Lerone Murphy and Diego Lopes.