Dan Ige names UFC newcomer as next preferred opponent after Sean Woodson win, explains reasoning: "It'd be a freaking war"

Dan Ige is aiming to follow up his controversial TKO win over Sean Woodson at UFC 314 by facing a fighter who was also on the card. In a recent interview with Home of Fight, '50K' singled out promotional newcomer Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire as the man he is eyeing as his next opponent.

Ad

While UFC 314 was a success for Ige, the same cannot be said for 'Pitbull,' who lost a competitive, but clear, unanimous decision to Yair Rodríguez. Nevertheless, Ige is eager to share the octagon with Freire, believing that the two of them can produce fireworks that will leave the fans thrilled.

So, when asked who he wants to fight next, Ige highlighted the Bellator legend.

"I like that 'Pitbull' fight. You know, 'Pitbull' is an absolute legend. Not from a rankings perspective because I don't believe he's ranked after the ranking update and whatnot, but just as a fight for my legacy, a big name, and styles, man. Styles make fights and him and I are very similar in stature and it'd be a freaking war."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dan Ige calling for a fight with Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The bout is one that Freire ought to consider, especially after his rough start to his UFC run. Ige is a durable and competent fighter, but he's ranked at the bottom of the top 15, and it's more than just a winnable fight, especially for 'Pitbull,' who will need to regain some momentum after UFC 314.

It was a night to forget for the Brazilian, who entered the octagon with a future fight with Alexander Volkanovski in mind, but was instead deflated by Rodríguez. For Ige, he explained it best. A win over Freire would do wonders for his legacy.

Ad

Dan Ige is on a poor run of form

While no one has ever confused Dan Ige for a featherweight title contender, his recent string of performances have fallen well below his previous standards. He is 4-6 in his last 10 fights, and 2-3 in his last five. This is in stark contrast to the six-fight win streak he was once on.

Expand Tweet

While he managed to derail the momentum of Sean Woodson, who was unbeaten in his prior seven fights, he will look to reverse his fortunes, especially since the Woodson win is his first victory since he suffered back-to-back losses to Lerone Murphy and Diego Lopes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.