  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Dan Ige names UFC newcomer as next preferred opponent after Sean Woodson win, explains reasoning: "It'd be a freaking war"

Dan Ige names UFC newcomer as next preferred opponent after Sean Woodson win, explains reasoning: "It'd be a freaking war"

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 19, 2025 02:54 GMT
dan
Dan Ige calls for a bout with a legendary UFC newcomer [Image Courtesy: @ufc via X/Twitter]

Dan Ige is aiming to follow up his controversial TKO win over Sean Woodson at UFC 314 by facing a fighter who was also on the card. In a recent interview with Home of Fight, '50K' singled out promotional newcomer Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire as the man he is eyeing as his next opponent.

Ad

While UFC 314 was a success for Ige, the same cannot be said for 'Pitbull,' who lost a competitive, but clear, unanimous decision to Yair Rodríguez. Nevertheless, Ige is eager to share the octagon with Freire, believing that the two of them can produce fireworks that will leave the fans thrilled.

So, when asked who he wants to fight next, Ige highlighted the Bellator legend.

"I like that 'Pitbull' fight. You know, 'Pitbull' is an absolute legend. Not from a rankings perspective because I don't believe he's ranked after the ranking update and whatnot, but just as a fight for my legacy, a big name, and styles, man. Styles make fights and him and I are very similar in stature and it'd be a freaking war."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dan Ige calling for a fight with Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire:

Ad

The bout is one that Freire ought to consider, especially after his rough start to his UFC run. Ige is a durable and competent fighter, but he's ranked at the bottom of the top 15, and it's more than just a winnable fight, especially for 'Pitbull,' who will need to regain some momentum after UFC 314.

It was a night to forget for the Brazilian, who entered the octagon with a future fight with Alexander Volkanovski in mind, but was instead deflated by Rodríguez. For Ige, he explained it best. A win over Freire would do wonders for his legacy.

Ad

Dan Ige is on a poor run of form

While no one has ever confused Dan Ige for a featherweight title contender, his recent string of performances have fallen well below his previous standards. He is 4-6 in his last 10 fights, and 2-3 in his last five. This is in stark contrast to the six-fight win streak he was once on.

While he managed to derail the momentum of Sean Woodson, who was unbeaten in his prior seven fights, he will look to reverse his fortunes, especially since the Woodson win is his first victory since he suffered back-to-back losses to Lerone Murphy and Diego Lopes.

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications