Now that UFC 251 is done, fight fans are looking forward to the next UFC event - UFC Fight Island 2 featuring Dan Ige and Calvin Kattar in an exciting Featherweight main event bout.

Currently on an impressive win streak in the UFC, this will be Ige's first main event fight in the promotion and ahead of Wednesday's fight, I had the opportunity to speak with the man himself.

Dan Ige briefly spoke about what it's like headlining his first UFC event on Fight Island, and also shared his thoughts on the recently concluded Featherweight Title fight between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski.

Dan Ige on his first UFC main event

During the recent UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige virtual media day, I had the opportunity to speak with one half of the co-main event for this week, Dan Ige.

During the conversation, I asked "50K" what his feelings are in the lead-up to his first UFC main event, to which he responded by stating that he's definitely pumped-up and is super excited about it. Ige added that it indeed is a big opportunity for him but at the end of the day, his goal remains the same and that is to get out there and secure the win.

"I'm pumped up, super excited. It's a big opportunity for me, so you know, I can't be happier but its the same thing, at the end of the day I've a big job to. I can't let the bright lights, the cameras, the extra media and all this take away from the fight, so you know I've one job to do and that's to go out there and win and I'm really excited."

You can check out my interview with Dan Ige via this link, starting from the 28:28 timestamp (Courtesy of MMA Fighting).

Dan Ige on what it is like headlining a show at Fight Island

Next up, I asked Dan Ige if headlining a show at Fight Island adds some sort of extra pressure on him. "50K" said that it doesn't change anything and he will head into the fight with the same goal and the same mindset.

"No, not at all because I have the same goal, the same mindset. You know its a great experience, you know obviously with the whole global pandemic we are very fortunate and grateful to be here, still competing and you know living out our dreams. So I'm really excited and I'm happy to be here in Abu Dhabi, competing on this historic event."

Dan Ige on Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway II from UFC 251

Lastly, I asked Dan Ige what his thoughts were regarding the Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway fight from UFC 251, to which he responded by claiming that he felt Holloway had won the fight. Ige himself is determined to bring the Featherweight Title back to Hawaii.

"It was a great fight, I was rooting for my fellow Hawaiian, Max Holloway and I thought he had won the fight. But, you know, sometimes that's how it goes and we're gonna get our title back for Hawaii, mark my words, we will."

UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs Dan Ige

Dan Ige will be heading into the Calvin Kattar fight on the back of a huge winning streak. In his last fight, "50K" defeated Edson Barboza in May of 2020 and this Wednesday, Dan Ige will be determined to make a statement by putting away 'The Boston Finisher'.