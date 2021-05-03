Watch: When Dan Ige knocked out Gavin Tucker in 22 seconds at UFC Vegas 21

'Dynamite' Dan Ige has been a rising prospect in the UFC's featherweight division. The Hawaii native has racked up a 15-3 professional record and looks ready to climb the ranks.

Ige was set to face Ryan Hall at UFC Vegas 21 on March 13, 2021. Hall was forced to pull out of the bout, and Gavin Tucker stepped in as a replacement.

Fun matchup here. Gavin Tucker (@gavintucker6) replaces Ryan Hall in 145-pound bout against Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) on March 13, per sources. Ige wanted to stay on the date because he has a baby coming in April. pic.twitter.com/dKxNO3fznR — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 22, 2021

Dan Ige is known more for his wrestling and jiu-jitsu than his striking but shocked the world with his 22-second KO of Gavin Tucker. '50k' knocked his opponent out clean with the first significant strike he landed, catching the MMA world completely off guard.

The stellar knockout earned Dan Ige a 'Performance of the Night' bonus. This was particularly special because '50k' was coming off a decisive loss to Calvin Kattar.

Following the fight, Ige called out 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung. The number five-ranked featherweight is a dangerous opponent, and a fight between the two promises to be exciting.

It appears that Dan Ige got his wish granted, and the UFC has confirmed the fight for June 19, 2021.

'The Korean Zombie' is a veteran of the sport who has been competing in the UFC for nearly a decade. His last outing was against Brian Ortega, who dropped the Korean with a spinning elbow, eventually securing a unanimous decision win. Safe to say, Chan Sung Jung will be looking to make a strong comeback against Dan Ige.

Where does Dan Ige sit in the featherweight division?

'Dynamite' Dan is currently ranked number eight in the UFC's featherweight division. He moved up a spot after his spectacular knockout of Gavin Tucker.

Ige trains at Xtreme Couture MMA in Las Vegas, which is also the gym of UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Dan Ige has also trained extensively at the American Kickboxing Academy alongside former UFC champions Khabib Nurmagomedov, Luke Rockhold, and Daniel Cormier. 'The Eagle' may have retired but has assumed coaching duties at AKA.

Obviously, Dan Ige has formidable training under his belt. If he can continue to surprise his opponents and the MMA world, it won't be long before we see '50k' make his way to a title shot.