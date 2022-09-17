"I don't think Islam is going to be a huge draw" - Dan Lambert explains what made Khabib Nurmagomedov bigger draw than Islam Makhachev despite both fighters being 'a little boring'

American Top Team founder Dan Lambert recently gave his opinion on Islam Makhachev ahead of the Russian's upcoming bout at UFC 280.

In a recent episode of the Punchin' In podcast, Lambert termed Islam Makhachev a "boring" fighter. The ATT founder compared Makhachev to Khabib Nurmagomedov, claiming that while Nurmagomedov began as a boring fighter, he gradually developed his trash-talking abilities and became one of the UFC's biggest stars.

Lambert also mentioned how Nurmagomedov's infamous altercation with Conor McGregor back at UFC 229 is what really put 'The Eagle' on the map.

Sharing his views on Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Lambert said:

"I don't think Islam is going to be a huge draw because he is a little boring...Khabib had the benefit of (a) getting a little better as he went. You know beating up Michael Johnson, you know coming out with the wig, he was the first guy to get that over. But the Conor McGregor...that's what made him a star was Conor."

"So, Islam doesn't have that. He doesn't seem to have the personality that Khabib developed to talk s**t...Khabib was a huge star plus the Conor thing blew him up. Islam doesn't have that. He's a little boring."

Islam Makhachev rejects claims of him turning down lightweight title fight against Oliveira in Brazil

The UFC recently announced its plans to return to Brazil with the UFC 283 event in January 2023. While appearing in a recent interview, former champ Charles Oliveira claimed that his fight against Makhachev was supposed to take place at UFC 283, however, the Dagestani fighter refused to fly to Brazil and instead, insisted the fight take place at UFC 280, in Dubai.

However, appearing in a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Makhachev denied the allegations against him and claimed that 'Do Bornx' is trying to run.

Sharing his points in the interview, the 30-year old title contender said:

"When they offered this fight, I said 'Doesn't matter where.' I told them I am going to come to Brazil, sit in my horse and come to Brazil. I told you I said it doesn't matter where and when. I wanted a title fight and this guy's trying to run. He's saying I want to [fight] McGregor or Nate Diaz, but he wants an easy fight. But, I told you it doesn't matter where - Brazil, Abu Dhabi or some other place."

