"Dana actually made the fight" - Michael Chandler's cryptic tweet hinting Conor McGregor fight date leaves MMA twitter hanging

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler's recent social media post has started speculation amongst MMA fans regarding his potential fight against Irish superstar Conor McGregor.

McGregor and 'Iron' were recently pitted against each other in the coaching role on the latest season of UFC's popular show 'The Ultimate Fighter,' or TUF for short. It was announced that the two athletes would go toe-to-toe later this year in the octagon.

As time started to pass by, however, doubts begin to develop about the fight ever becoming a reality because as per sources, McGregor has not re-entered the USADA testing pool yet.

In a cryptic tweet, Chandler posted a Christmas tree emoji, leading fans to think that 'Iron' was hinting at a December date for his showdown against McGregor.

One individual took to Chandler's comments section to share the assumption that UFC President Dana White might have successfully booked the fight.

"Dana actually made the fight."

Another user claimed that the UFC president might make the announcement soon in an attempt to overshadow the recently announced boxing match between Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou.

"Dana really about to announce Conor v Chandler to try & sweep Ngannou news under the rug?"

You can see a compilation of some of the comments below:

MMA fans react to Michael Chandler's cryptic Twitter post

Michael Chandler speaks about the 'timing' of his fight against Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler believes that timing will play a crucial factor in the process of materializing his highly anticipated bout against Conor McGregor.

In a video uploaded to his Twitter account, Chandler shed light on the concerns surrounding his next fight and said that the UFC's packed schedule might be causing a delay in the fight announcement.

Chandler added that he was confident that the thrilling matchup will end up happening soon.

"It's more the timing. I mean, when you think about the UFC... trying to put together Conor, myself, I mean all these different cards... they haven't even announced October card, November card, let alone if we fought in December... I understand people's eagerness to get the answers, but also you're just a victim of the circumstance of it all...I'm the guy, Conor's the guy, we're gonna end up fighting sometime," said Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA I don't put too much stock into it. @kfcradio

-

Walk On.

-

See you at the top! I don't put too much stock into it. @kfcradio-Walk On.-See you at the top! https://t.co/qB35cK2wld

Poll : 0 votes