"Dana has my number" - Max Holloway is ready to fight McGregor or Poirier if needed at UFC 257

Max Holloway has offered to be a replacement at UFC 257 if anything goes wrong with Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier.

In one of his career's most dominant performances, Max Holloway returned to winning ways against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7. The two featherweights headlined the night's card inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi with fans in attendance.

In the post-fight interview, Max Holloway proved how he is cut from a different cloth altogether. He started by thanking Abu Dhabi for hosting the events and arranging for fans to come back to the arena. Then he went on to talk about Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier and said he'd be a call away if Dana White needs someone as a replacement.

"If anything happens to McGregor or Poirier Dana has my number!"



Max Holloway is sticking around if he's needed! 😅#UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/LzFItyim5O — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 16, 2021

Max Holloway went to war with Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7

Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar faced each other in the main event of UFC Fight Island 7. Holloway looked like he was still the champion of the division and absolutely demolished Kattar in the bout, but the latter fought back as well. Holloway opened the fight with two quick jabs, setting the fight's tone.

The two fighters presented one of the most brutal contests that the 145-pounds division has seen. It seemed like Holloway had sealed the deal in the fourth round when he pressed Kattar against the fence and connected one strike after another. But Kattar refused to go down and kept fighting back, drawing cheers of admiration from the crowd as well as the commentators.

As the fight proceeded to the fifth round, Max Holloway created history by throwing the highest number of significant strikes in a UFC fight.

An even more ridiculous number — Holloway's 445 significant strikes alone set the record for the most *combined* significant strikes in a UFC fight, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Holloway landed more significant strikes today than any two fighters in one fight in UFC history. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) January 16, 2021

'Blessed' landed an all total of 445 significant strikes, which itself is more than the previous record of most combined strikes in any UFC fight, as per ESPN Stats Info.