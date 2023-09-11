"DANA PLAYS FAVORITES!" - Aljamain Sterling uses Dana White's stance on Israel Adesanya rematch to call out Sean O'Malley, fans respond

Aljamain Sterling has reacted to UFC president Dana White's comments on the possibility of a rematch between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

It all started when Strickland shocked the MMA world and pulled off a huge upset victory against Adesanya in the main event of UFC 293. At the post-fight press conference for the event, White was asked for his thoughts on a potential rematch between the two middleweights. The UFC president responded by saying:

"I think you do the rematch. Absolutely. I mean, the rematch is interesting... I don't know the answers to these questions but Israel does and I'm looking forward to hearing it."

Aljamain Sterling took notice of the UFC president's comments and came up with his own proposition. 'Funk Master' suggested a rematch between him and Sean O'Malley on the same card as the second possible encounter between Adesanya and 'Tarzan'.

Sterling's response got the attention of MMA fans on Twitter who took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the former UFC champion's proposal.

One individual accused White of being biased as the UFC president Was open to granting Adesanya a second rematch but was reluctant to do the same for Sterling, who was on a dominant run prior to losing the title.

"Izzy gets his 2nd immediate rematch and you can’t even get one after multiple title defenses. DANA PLAYS FAVORITES! You deserve one champ!"

Another person argued against Sterling's proposal, saying that unlike Adesanya who lost to Strickland via unanimous decision, Sterling had suffered a knockout loss against O'Malley.

"You got knocked out! That's the difference."

After reacting to Dana White's comments on Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland 2, Aljamain Sterling gives a possible timeline for comeback

When Aljamain Sterling suggested for a second fight between him and Sean O'Malley to take place on the same card as Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland 2, one person commented that 'Funk Master's wish might not come true.

The individual said that Sterling might not be next for a bantamweight title shot as according to them, 'Suga' will face Marlon Vera in December.

Sterling responded to the comment by sharing that he did not plan on competing again before 2024.

