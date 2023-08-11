"Dana really said this game competes with Call of duty" - Fans in splits after user explicitly reviews 'laughable' Power Slap mobile game gameplay

UFC President Dana White's recent claims about the success of the mobile game "Power Slap" have led to an uproarious reaction from fans and reviewers alike.

Despite White's assertions that the game is outperforming major video game franchises like FIFA and Call of Duty, fans have taken to social media and online platforms to express their amusement and disbelief at his statements.

During a press conference following a recent event, Dana White proudly announced the mobile game's supposed achievements, positioning it as a major success within the world of sports and video games. However, it appears that the fans' experiences with the game are vastly different from White's enthusiastic portrayal.

One fan's detailed review of the game on Reddit has garnered significant attention. The reviewer pulled no punches, humorously describing the game's lack of substance, repetitive gameplay mechanics, and blatant money-grabbing microtransactions.

The user highlighted the game's mind-numbing repetition and criticized the incessant prompts for in-game purchases, noting that virtually every step of the gameplay involves attempts to encourage spending.

Fans of the UFC and gaming enthusiasts couldn't help but react to the review, highlighting the stark difference between Dana White's praise for the game's success and the fans' hilarious dissection of its flaws.

"Dana really said this game competes with Call of duty 💀"

"But Dana said it’s more fun than Nintendo, xbox and PlayStation combined"

"It's sad that this company is at the point where I can't tell if you're joking or not"

"But dana said its #1 in all of sports and #4 in all of video games it MUST be good"

"Thank you for your sacrifice!"

Fans' reaction

What did Dana White say about the recently launched Power Slap video game?

UFC President Dana White recently took to the stage in a press conference to share his excitement and pride over the successful launch of the Power Slap video game, the UFC's venture into the mobile gaming world. White's claims left many intrigued and surprised by the game's early performance.

During the press conference, White confidently announced:

"Tonight, we launched our video game, our mobile app video game. We are number one in all of sports, we're number four in all of video games so when you look at the power that that game is going to have too on the athletes and in recruiting and getting new people to come in, the video game is huge."

According to him, the Power Slap game secured the top position among all sports-related mobile games. Additionally, it claimed the fourth spot overall among video games, even surpassing popular titles like FIFA and Call of Duty.

Check out Dana White's comments on Power Slap League: