"Dana's not going to make it" - Chael Sonnen explains why kamaru Usman's jump to light heavyweight may not be in Dana White and UFC's best interests

Chael Sonnen recently stated that Dana White is not going to allow Kamaru Usman's proposed move to 205 lbs.

Usman has been teasing a move to the light heavyweight division of the UFC for a while now. He has been more vocal about it than campaigning for a fight against Canelo Alvarez.

However, 'The Bad Guy' stated that there are many complications for that to happen. He claimed that it would leave the 205 lbs division in a mess if the welterweight king defeats Jiri Prochazka.

While speaking on his podcast, 'The American Gangster' said:

"It's massive problems that Usman is smart enough to know and see. Such as, Dana's not going to make it. We'll listen to what you're asking Dana to do. He's gotta put his pound-for-pound king against the 205 lbs champion. If the 170lbs king beats the 295, he's gonna leave."

He added:

"Usman's already talked about that. I'll just pop up, grab the strap and go. You gonna leave 205 in shambles. It won't be just a perception. We all understand as smart hardcore fans, that would be an interesting match. But, nobody else does. You're going to have a 70-pounder that just took out your 205-pounder."

Sonnen further added that if Prochazka beats Usman, he won't get much credit as the consensus belief would be that he has beaten a welterweight:

"What if Prochazka puts his foot down and cleans him up? You think Prochazka's gonna get the equal credit for beating a 170-pounder?"

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Kamaru Usman's move to light heavyweight:

Kamaru Usman is set to take on Leon Edwards next at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman might be in for his toughest test till date in the UFC when he takes on Leon Edwards at UFC 278. He has already faced the likes of Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns during his title reign.

Covington is an excellent grappler with fantastic cardio. Masvidal excels in the striking department. 'Durinho', meanwhile, is a world-class BJJ artist.

'Rocky' excels in all facets of MMA and is the most complete fighter that Usman can face in the 170 lbs division. The fight is set to go down on August 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

