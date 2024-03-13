“Dana himself thought I won” - Sean Strickland’s message on “fight politics” amid rematch uncertainty with Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland recently advocated for a rematch with Dricus du Plessis, citing Dana White's comments made after UFC 297.

Strickland narrowly relinquished his UFC middleweight title to du Plessis via split decision during the headline clash of the first pay-per-view event of 2024, hosted at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

'Tarzan' recently turned to X and called for a rematch with the South African. He drew parallels to Israel Adesanya's rapid title shot against then-champion Alex Pereira at UFC 287 last April after being knocked out in their initial encounter at UFC 281 in November 2022:

"You know, I don't care about fight politics or a belt, but it makes me laugh they gave Izzy a rematch to Alex after getting slept. I lost a close decision that Dana himself thought I won. Everyone did. The stats did. That needs to be run back."

According to the judge's scorecards, Sal D'Amato scored the bout 48-47 in favor of Strickland, awarding him rounds one, three, and five. On the other hand, judges Derek Cleary and Eric Colon gave 'Stillknocks' the victory with 48-47 scores, crediting him for rounds two, three, and four.

The outcome sparked significant discussion within the MMA community regarding the deserving winner, with many questioning whether du Plessis had done adequately to claim the title from 'Tarzan'. White echoed this sentiment during the UFC 297 post-fight press conference, asserting that had he been scoring the fight, Strickland would have been declared the victor.

Theo Von recommends Sean Strickland to deal with violent illegal immigrants following attack on NYC police

Theo Von recently suggested that Sean Strickland should take charge of addressing violent assaults by illegal immigrants against New York City police officers.

A violent group of illegal immigrants was filmed attacking New York Police Department (NYPD) officials in Times Square last month. The altercation led to the arrest of seven individuals and stirred widespread scrutiny of the growing border management issues in the United States.

In a recent episode of his This Past Weekend podcast, Von discussed the matter with American Border Patrol Chief Chris Clem. He unleashed a harsh critique directed at the illegal immigrants:

"The fact that they are putting the officers at risk in, that you gotta go. You kick a f**king cop, dude... I think it's a bad look for the people of this country who are still trying to obey the laws and uphold them."

The podcaster also condemned a particular individual named Jhoan Boada, who drew attention for flipping the cameras after being released from police custody without bail:

"Let that motherf**ker lose around Sean Strickland, and he'll beat the sh*t of that dude in a heartbeat."

