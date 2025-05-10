Dana White addresses hosting Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford in stadium instead of an arena: "I hate it"

Dana White recently shared his thoughts on whether he'd prefer to host the highly anticipated Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match in a stadium or an arena. White is well-known for his disdain for stadiums, rarely ever booking a UFC event for a stadium.

One of the major cases of a UFC event being held at a stadium was UFC 193, which played host to one of the biggest upsets in women's MMA history. Unfortunately, when it comes to the reality of Álvarez vs. Crawford in a stadium, White is simply not a fan.

During an interview with Papá Legaspi, the UFC CEO said the following about the bout being booked for the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

"Yeah, I hate it. I hate it. So, because I hate it so much, you know I'm gonna have to try to figure out how to make it an incredible experience inside Allegiant."

Check out Dana White's comments below (4:44):

Álvarez vs. Crawford stands to be one of the biggest boxing matches of all time. Both men are world champions, with Álvarez reigning at super middleweight, recently becoming the weight class' first-ever two-time undisputed champion. Meanwhile, 'Bud' holds the WBA and interim WBO super welterweight belts.

A key difference between the pair is that Crawford is undefeated at 41-0. While Álvarez isn't unbeaten, his record is no less exceptional at 63-2-2 His only losses have come against unified light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, an all-time great boxing technician, and Floyd Mayweather Jr., the sport's arguable GOAT.

Dana White is promoting Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Dana White has been given his first task in his new foray into boxing. He will serve as the promoter for the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford bout taking place on Sep. 12. His efforts began with sharing a face-off, over which he presided, featuring the two boxers on his Instagram story.

The event also marks the first card under the TKO Boxing promotional banner. It's potentially the biggest boxing card of the year, though that still depends partially on its undercard.

