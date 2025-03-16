UFC insider speculates on how Dana White will run the TKO Boxing league: “Daniel Cormier could call a boxing fight no problem"

Dana White has announced the formation of a new boxing league. The venture will see TKO Group and Turki Alalshikh, as well as entertainment group Sela, create a new boxing league which will be overseen by the UFC CEO.

Ad

Alalshikh, the overwhelming financial powerhouse in boxing right now, has organized the biggest events in the sport over the past year or so. His newfound partnership with the most powerful person in MMA, White, has caused much speculation about how the TKO boxing league will be structured.

UFC analyst and commentator, Laura Sanko, recently shared her thoughts on how the boxing league may work. Sanko appeared on the Verse Us with Eric Nicksick podcast, where she said:

Ad

Trending

"There's not been a lot of internal [talks]... We've obviously heard rumblings of boxing, they know they had the boxing event over in Ireland, of course. It's been on the radar. My sense is they will go with completely a separate team, in terms of broadcasters and stuff. I could be wrong about that."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Sanko added:

"My sense is that they will go with a completely different team of people. I mean, I feel like Daniel Cormier could call a boxing fight no problem. But that's also a little, maybe I'd feel big-headed saying that because I'm not a boxing expert."

Check out Laura Sanko's comments on Dana White's boxing league below (1:12:55):

Ad

Ad

Eddie Hearn responds to Dana White's claim that boxing is "broken"

Turki Alalshikh's emergence in the boxing world has seen fights that were previously difficult to negotiate come to fruition with ease. The seemingly infinite bankroll of the Saudi Arabian adviser appears to have satisfied the desires of promoters, fighters and managers at the top of the sport.

But with boxing having struggled to put on fights between the best pugilists for many years, UFC CEO Dana White recently labeled the sport as "broken". His comments were caught by leading boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, the chairman of Matchroom Boxing.

Ad

Hearn was recently interviewed by iFL TV, where he touched on White's claim, saying:

"I do disagree with Dana and [Turki Alalshikh], when you say, 'Boxing's broken.' Boxing ain't broken. Boxing's hotter than ever. And it was hot before [Alalshikh] came in, but now it's got a lot hotter. So we can always look at the structures and what we can change. Boxing's not MMA. The model doesn't just flick over to another sport like that."

Ad

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments on Dana White below (8:55):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.