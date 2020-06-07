Dana White addresses Jorge Masvidal threatening to quit UFC, reveals if he will release him

Jorge Masvidal recently took the Mixed Martial Arts world by storm when he took to Twitter and called out the UFC for not proper payment for their fighters and claiming that he would like to leave the promotion in order to prove his worth.

In recent weeks, Masvidal wasn't the only top name from the sport who threatened to quit the UFC, as Jon Jones also claimed that he would be vacating the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship and walking away from the sport.

Tonight at the UFC 250 post-event press conference, Dana White addressed Masvidal's claims, as the UFC President said that the former had just recently signed a 7-fight deal with the promotion.

Masvidal posted a number of tweets, mostly claiming that the UFC has refused to pay fighters the proper amount that they deserve and the promotion seemingly also offered Masvidal an amount less than what he made in his last fight.

In response to Masvidal's comments, UFC President Dana White was asked to address the situation, post-UFC 250. White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto that Masvidal recently signed a new deal with the promotion and currently has 7 fights to his contract.

White was also asked if he ever considered releasing 'Gamebred' from the promotion, to which the UFC President, said the following:

Asked Dana White about Jorge Masvidal reiterating he'd like to be released from his contract. Said Masvidal just signed a new deal, 7 fights left. I asked him if he'd ever consider releasing Masvidal as he's requested. He said, 'That's the dumbest question you've ever asked me." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 7, 2020

Masvidal last fought in the Octagon at UFC 244 when he defeated Nate Diaz to win the inaugural BMF Championship, in a fight that ended in a rather controversial manner via doctor stoppage.

What's potentially next for Masvidal?

Jorge Masvidal was reportedly the next challenger for the UFC Welterweight Championship and was in line for a fight against the reigning champion Kamaru Usman. However, it now remains to be seen if the UFC is actually willing to book a fight between the two Welterweights, considering Masvidal's recent claims.

On the other hand, Gilbert Burns has also called for a shot at the UFC Welterweight Title against his very own teammate Kamaru Usman, following the former's win over Tyron Woodley recently. 'Durinho' also seems to be in a strong position in the UFC Welterweight Division.