Dana White addresses Sean Strickland saying "horrible things" about female UFC fighters 

Dana White recently addressed Sean Strickland's comments during the UFC 297 pre-fight media day interview. The UFC CEO admitted that the promotion was aware of his outspoken nature and that his statements were unnecessary. However, he clarified that 'Tarzan' was allowed to express himself freely.

For context, Strickland disparaged the UFC 297 co-main event fighters Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva. He also wore a t-shirt that read "A woman in every kitchen, a gun in every hand" while delivering a homophobic rant.

White had always stood his ground when it came to censorship, and Strickland's comments weren't exempt. The UFC CEO has always maintained a pro-free speech stance and recently reiterated his commitment to keeping the promotion as censorship-free as possible.

During a conversation with Pat McAfee on ESPN, White shared his thoughts on Strickland's controversy-causing statements and said:

"Obviously, the two girls that were in the co-main event, he said horrible things about them. There's no need for that, they've never done anything to him. This is what he does. At the end of the day, he's entitled to his own opinion, and he can say whatever he wants to say... He's allowed to say what he wants."

Dana White reveals he disagrees with "95%" of what Sean Strickland says

Despite backing Sean Strickland's freedom of expression, UFC CEO Dana White recently made it clear that he's not on board with most of what 'Tarzan' says. As mentioned, the former middleweight champion is widely known for his raw personality and outspoken nature.

After his comments before the UFC 297 event, Strickland came under fire for his insensitive statements, and many slammed his actions on social media. In the aftermath, White addressed Strickland's outspokenness on a podcast with Vivek Ramaswamy and said:

"This is America. Everybody can have their own opinion. I'm not telling anybody what to do, what to say, how to feel, we're human beings in America... Sean Strickland said a lot of things."

He continued:

"I don't agree with 95% of what this guy says, but it's his right to say it. And if you don't like it, tune in on Saturday night, he's gonna be getting punched in the face. If you don't like him, you get to see him get punched in the face."

Strickland fought Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 and lost the 185-pound title via split decision.