"We f***ed that one up"- Dana White on Shane Burgos leaving the UFC for PFL

Dana White recently admitted that the UFC made mistakes that led to Shane Burgos' departure from the company. White doubled down on his comments during a DWCS presser, accepting that the UFC did botch this one up.

While White did not have title expectations from Burgos, he liked 'Hurricane' for bringing the fight every time he stepped inside the octagon. The UFC boss claims to be happy for Burgos and his new workplace, the PFL. The promotion's president said during the DWCS, Season 6, Week 4 presser:

"I liked the kid. Listen, do I think Shane Burgos was gonna move on a be a world champion here and all this? No. But he is fun. He is fun. I like guys that come out and they bring it every single time they fight. And guys who wanna perform, guys who wanna win. Who has it more than that kid does?

So I'm happy for him. I'm happy for him and good for the PFL too. He's a great kid and not just an exciting, fun fighter, but he's a great person. So, yeah, good for everybody involved in that. We are not perfect but we don't f**k up often. We don't f**k up often but we f***ed that one up."

Watch White's comments on Burgos below:

Shane Burgos claims the PFL made an offer he couldn't refuse

'Hurricane' exhausted his UFC contract last month with a majority decision win over Charles Jourdain. Shane Burgos admittedly explored the free agency market and recently sealed a deal with the PFL.

While Burgos accepts that it wasn't an easy decision to make, he claims that the PFL made him an offer he couldn't refuse. The father of two believes his new PFL deal will justify a lifetime of fighting at the end of his career. 'Hurricane' said on The MMA Hour:

"It was not an easy decision. It was an offer I couldn’t turn up. I’ve got two daughters, I’ve got to go back home, I’ve got to look at them in the face when it’s all said and done in this sport. With this deal I feel like that will secure that."

Watch Burgos' appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Burgos joined the UFC in 2016 and racked up an 8-3 promotional record before leaving the company. 'Hurricane' also stated that the UFC couldn't match the offer made by the PFL.

