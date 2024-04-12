Dana White agrees to Mark Coleman presenting BMF title to winner of Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway at UFC 300

Ahead of UFC 300, Max Holloway expressed an interest in having Mark Coleman present the BMF title to the winner of his bout with Justin Gaethje. Dana White appears to be in agreement with that idea.

'Blessed' said there is no one better than Coleman to put the BMF strap on the winner of their UFC 300 bout, and at the pre-fight press conference, a reporter asked the UFC boss if that was a possibility.

Dana White issued a one-word response that received a raucous applause from those in attendance. He said:

"Done"

Mark Coleman was recently involved in a house fire, and he heroically assisted his parents, whose home had caught fire. Their dog, however, was stuck inside the house and Coleman returned into the fire to try and rescue the pet.

Unfortunately, the dog did not survive and Coleman was hospitalized due to the smoke he had inhaled while he was inside looking for the dog.

Fortunately, Coleman has since recovered and issued a lengthy statement, written by his daughter, on his Instagram profile.

The horrendous incident put the spotlight on Coleman, and it is truly heartwarming to see the applause he received from those in attendance at the UFC 300 press conference.

Dana White raises fighter bonuses for UFC 300 from $50k to $300k

Fighter pay has been a contentious issue for the UFC, with many accusing the promotion of consistently underpaying its fighters.

At the UFC 300 press conference, Dana White revealed that the fighters competing at UFC 300 would receive a bonus of $300k - a figure significantly higher than the usual bonus structure, which rewards fighters $50k for impressive performances and finishes.

When asked by a reporter if there would be an increase in fighter bonuses at UFC 300, the UFC boss said:

"What should it be raised to?"

Many of the fighters suggested that it be raised to $300k to celebrate the momentous UFC 300 card. Dana White responded by saying (14:27 of the same video above):

"300. It's done."

