Dana White announces full fight card for UFC on ESPN 11

The UFC has revealed it’s next fight card set to take place on June 20 inside the UFC Aprex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Friday, UFC President Dana White announced the full lineup for UFC on ESPN 11 during a live-streamed event with broadcast partner ESPN.
A heavyweight clash between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov headlines UFC on ESPN 11. The pair were initially scheduled to fight on the same date in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Although a win would help both guys stick around at the top of the division, UFC president Dana White didn't hide anything while revealing who will challenge the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight title up next.
“[Francis] Ngannou is the man right now. No matter what happens with Blaydes, he’s lost to Ngannou twice, so Francis is looking like the man waiting in the wings. That’s no fun for anybody, if you’re [Daniel Cormier] or Stipe [Miocic], which is going to be a tough fight. Both of those fights were incredible, [and] now, you’ve got Francis waiting in line.”
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are scheduled to throw down in a massive trilogy fight to finally settle their rivalry with the heavyweight title on the line at UFC 252 set to go down on August 15 at a yet undisclosed location.
Here is the fight card for UFC on ESPN 11:
UFC on ESPN 11 Main Card
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov
- Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos
- Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau
- Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad
- Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts
UFC on ESPN 11 Preliminary Card
- Bobby Green vs. Clay Guida
- Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren
- Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota
- Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson
- Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola
- Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy
- Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki