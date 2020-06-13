Dana White announces full fight card for UFC on ESPN 11

The UFC has revealed it’s next fight card set to take place on June 20 inside the UFC Aprex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A heavyweight clash between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov headlines UFC on ESPN 11.

UFC on ESPN 11 is headlined by a heavyweight contest between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov

The UFC has revealed it’s next fight card set to take place on June 20 inside the UFC Aprex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Friday, UFC President Dana White announced the full lineup for UFC on ESPN 11 during a live-streamed event with broadcast partner ESPN.

A heavyweight clash between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov headlines UFC on ESPN 11. The pair were initially scheduled to fight on the same date in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Although a win would help both guys stick around at the top of the division, UFC president Dana White didn't hide anything while revealing who will challenge the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight title up next.

“[Francis] Ngannou is the man right now. No matter what happens with Blaydes, he’s lost to Ngannou twice, so Francis is looking like the man waiting in the wings. That’s no fun for anybody, if you’re [Daniel Cormier] or Stipe [Miocic], which is going to be a tough fight. Both of those fights were incredible, [and] now, you’ve got Francis waiting in line.”

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are scheduled to throw down in a massive trilogy fight to finally settle their rivalry with the heavyweight title on the line at UFC 252 set to go down on August 15 at a yet undisclosed location.

Here is the fight card for UFC on ESPN 11:

UFC on ESPN 11 Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos

Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau

Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Advertisement

UFC on ESPN 11 Preliminary Card

Bobby Green vs. Clay Guida

Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota

Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson

Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy

Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki

JUST ANNOUNCED 👀



Your main card for June 20th is a good one! #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/eEeLvJtUw1 — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2020