Dana White announces UFC will host a "live fight" in Metaverse

The UFC made its foray into the metaverse with its own non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The organization's president, Dana White, has now announced that it will host a live fight in the metaverse.

The world's biggest MMA promotion, in partnership with blockchain-based collectibles/gaming company Dapper Labs, has announced UFC Strike NFTs, which will be available on the market soon.

Speaking on the most recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, White added that the UFC will be hosting a live bout in a simulated digital environment using augmented and virtual realities.

"No, we are looking to do a fight in the metaverse. We have been working on it for a while. It will be a live fight, an actual fight that takes place inside the metaverse... Kids at home you could put on your f**king goggles and you could f**king get up and go walk around. You know we are still working it out but it will be soon. We will be doing a fight in the middle of the metaverse," said White.

Dana White believes Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 has a perfect script

Meanwhile, the UFC will host its first pay-per-view of 2022 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, this Saturday. UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will face interim titleholder Ciryl Gane in the unification main event.

Ngannou used to train at the MMA Factory gym in Paris under his countryman Fernand Lopez, who currently coaches Gane. 'The Predator' and 'Bon Gamin' were involved in a few sparring sessions too.

Lopez and Ngannou are not on good terms right now and this has led to bad blood between the No.4-ranked UFC men's pound-for-pound fighter from Cameroon and Frenchman Gane. Dana White feels even WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon cannot write a better script.

"Vince couldn't write a better script than this one. These two guys came out of the same camp. They've actually trained together. Now, they don't like each other... So you couldn't have a better storyline, better stylistic matchup and sold out. First time back in California in a while. Gonna be good," claimed White.

