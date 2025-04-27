Dana White answers burning question on Islam Makhachev, Jon Jones, and Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC return plans

UFC 317 is just nine weeks away, and no main event has been announced, which has left fans in distress. However, Dana White has now provided insight about the status of UFC's biggest potential fights.
After the conclusion of UFC Kansas City, the UFC CEO was asked during the post-fight presser if middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis would battle Khamzat Chimaev during International Fight Week, or if the news surrounding du Plessis' injury is true.
White added that 'Stillknocks' vs. 'Borz' is still on, but the fight will happen later and not headline UFC 317.
"We all know that fight’s happening. The du Plessis vs. Khamzat fight, it’s happening. It’s just not happening in International Fight Week. That fight’s done."
When asked about the rumoured lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, the 55-year-old added:
"We will see. We will see how it all plays out."
Lastly, when asked about the heavyweight title unification bout between champion Jon Jones and interim champion Tom Aspinall, White said:
"I’ve said it many times that that’s the fight we want to make this year. Still super confident."
Check out Dana White's comments below:
Dana White announced Kamaru Usman’s next fight
In a recent live stream, Dana White revealed that former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will return to action against surging contender Joaquin Buckley in a five-round main event at UFC Atlanta on June 14.
Usman’s last fight was his middleweight divisional debut against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in 2023, which 'The Nigerian Nightmare' lost via majority decision. Meanwhile, Buckley is on a six-fight win streak and outclassed Colby Covington most recently at UFC Tampa.
Check out Dana White's comments below:
The promotion has also announced Dustin Poirier's final fight, which will be against Max Holloway for the BMF title at UFC 318 in New Orleans.