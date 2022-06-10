"They're both neck and neck" - Dana White answers if Valentina Shevchenko is the greatest female fighter 

Dana White recently named Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko as two of the greatest fighters in women's MMA.

Nunes and Shevchenko have fought twice before. 'The Lioness' emerged victorious on both occasions. That being said, many believe 'Bullet' should have won the second fight between the duo. White stated that they are both on a similar level and it's a close call between the two. While speaking to TMZ Sports, the UFC president said:

"Realistically, if you ask anybody, some will tell you it's Nunes, some will tell you it's Shevchenko. Some people think Shevchenko won the [second] fight against Nunes. It's just, they're both neck and neck, two of the all-time greats."

Nunes and Shevchenko clashed in the 135lbs division on both occasions. Since her second loss, 'Bullet' has moved down to the 125lbs division and is unbeaten since.

Meanwhile, Nunes is a former two-division champion of the UFC, who held the bantamweight and featherweight titles simultaneously for a considerable amount of time. The consensus greatest women's fighter of all time suffered a shock loss against Julianna Pena in her last fight at UFC 269. She lost the bantamweight title in the process.

Nunes will look to get her revenge as she takes on 'The Venezuelan Vixen' in a rematch at UFC 277.

Valentina Shevchenko faces Taila Santos at UFC 275

Valentina Shevchenko is set to put her flyweight title on the line this weekend at UFC 275 against an emerging Taila Santos. The fight will occupy the co-main event slot of the pay-per-view in Singapore.

Santos has an impressive professional record of 19-1 at the moment and is coming off a stunning win against Joanne Wood in her last fight.

Shevchenko, meanwhile, defeated Lauren Murphy in her last contest at the UFC 266 pay-per-view.

In the main event of UFC 275, Glover Teixeira will put his light heavyweight title on the line against Jiri Prochazka in an intriguing clash. Furthermore, Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will engage in a rematch on the card. Their first fight at UFC 248 is considered the greatest fight in the history of women's MMA.

