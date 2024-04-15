Dana White applauds Alex Pereira’s "incredibly gangster" moment at UFC 300

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira's emphatic knockout victory in the main event of UFC 300 gained high praise from promotional frontman Dana White.

White was asked about Pereira's first-round finish against Jamahal Hill in the post-event press conference. In response, he went into detail about the moment and praised Pereira for being a "gangster". He said:

"[What did you think about that insane moment, and ten seconds later knocking him out, of course] Oh yeah, yeah. You left the part out. He [Pereira] got hit in the groin, he tried to stay, he's like uh-uh. And then knocks him out. Yeah, I agree with you sir. That was incredibly gangster."

White also seemed to believe the Brazilian's follow-up celebration mirroring Italian TikToker Khaby Lame was a "bada***" move.

'Poatan' exhibited an elite degree of focus as he brushed aside an illegal groin kick from his opponent by refusing to allow referee Herb Dean to intervene and allow him a timeout. All the while, Pereira's gaze remained trained on Hill and seconds later, he threw a left hook that floored 'Sweet Dreams' and followed it up with hammer fists to mark his first title defense in the UFC.

Check out Alex Pereira's incredible sequence in the UFC 300 headliner below:

Check out Dana White's full comments on Alex Pereira's finish below on YouTube:

Alex Pereira responds to Drake winning his UFC 300 bet

Alex Pereira's highlight knockout to cap off the milestone pay-per-view event was special for many reasons. It was also responsible for overcoming the infamous 'Drake curse'.

Canadian rapper Drake is notorious for betting on fighters who go on to lose and it was not a very welcome sight for fans of 'Poatan' to see him place $675,000 worth of cryptocurrency via Stake on Pereira winning against Jamahal Hill.

Check out Drake's betting screenshot below on Instagram:

However, at UFC 300, Pereira's power reigned supreme and Drake won a whopping $1,194,750 worth of cryptocurrency as his payout. In the post-fight press conference, Pereira was asked if he would want a cut from Drake's winnings.

Pereira declined politely and reasoned that he would not cover his losses if things had gone the other way round and therefore, does not deserve a percentage of the winnings. He said:

"If he lose [lost], I'm not gonna give no money for [to] him. So if he win, props. Thank you very much."

Check out his comments below:

