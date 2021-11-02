Dana White asserts that Khamzat Chimaev is the most dominant fighter through 4 fights he's ever seen in the UFC

Khamzat Chimaev made huge waves in the MMA world with his astonishing return at UFC 267. 'Borz' overwhelmed his opponent Li Jingliang with his grappling skills, submitting him via rear-naked choke in the opening round.

UFC president Dana White was highly impressed with the Chechen-born Swede's performance. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, White claimed Chimaev is the most dominant fighter through four bouts that he's ever seen in the promotion.

"This guy [Khamzat Chimaev] is like nothing anybody has ever seen. When you think about it, he's got more UFC wins than he's been hit inside the octagon. That's insane."

White also said the UFC is planning on approaching Stockton superstar Nate Diaz about a potential fight with Chimaev.

Catch Dana White speaking with TMZ Sports below:

Khamzat Chimaev has made the walk to the octagon four times. During those appearances, 'Borz' threw a total of 252 strikes. In return, the welterweight star only received a combined two strikes from his four opponents.

Dana White says Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 267 walkout was the biggest Instagram Live ever done by the UFC

Khamzat Chimaev made an electric walkout ahead of his main card clash at UFC 267. 'Borz' was full of energy and was greeting fans while making his walk to the octagon.

Dana White revealed to TMZ Sports that they live-streamed the Chechen-born Swede's walkout on Instagram. It turned out to be the biggest Instagram Live ever done by the promotion.

"Our social [media] team, they filmed his walkout live on Instagram Live, it broke the record. It's the biggest Instagram Live we've ever done."

Khamzat Chimaev now has a professional MMA record of 10-0. 'Borz' has managed to finish all 10 of those fights with six knockouts and four submissions. If the 27-year-old keeps running through his opponents like he did at UFC 267, it won't take him long to earn a shot at the UFC welterweight title.

