"These guys are f***ing monsters" - Dana White believes Kamaru Usman's wish to move up to light heavyweight is a "bad idea"

UFC president Dana White seemingly believes that Kamaru Usman shouldn’t move up to the light heavyweight (205-pound) division. Reigning UFC welterweight (170-pound) champion Usman has time and again expressed interest in attaining double-champ status by winning UFC gold in another weight class.

That said, it’s believed that he’s unlikely to move down in weight. Besides, the weight class above him is also ruled by his close friend, UFC middleweight (185-pound) champion Israel Adesanya.

Usman recently hinted at wanting to capture the light heavyweight belt to become a two-weight UFC champion. Speaking to MMA Underground’s John Morgan, White addressed the same and advised 'The Nigerian Nightmare' against it.

White indicated that “monsters” like UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, former UFC light heavyweight champions Glover Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz, and top contender Magomed Ankalaev patrol the 205-pound waters. The UFC boss stated:

“That’s crazy. Yeah. He’s never said that to me. But, I mean, when you look at those guys, you’re looking at [Jiri] Prochazka, Glover [Teixeira], Jan [Blachowicz], Magomed [Ankalaev]! I mean, these guys are f***ing monsters. Yeah, I think that’s a bad idea.”

Furthermore, White suggested that competing at middleweight too would probably be tough for Usman. Highlighting top-tier middleweight names such as reigning champion Israel Adesanya and former champion Robert Whittaker, White said:

“I mean, the guys at middleweight are big. I mean, when you start talking about [Jared] Cannonier, [Robert] Whittaker, [Marvin] Vettori, Israel [Adesanya]; those are scary guys at that weight.” White added, “[Alex] Pereira! Even [Derek] Brunson; you’ve got a guy like Brunson who can wrestle too.” White continued, “Tough one.”

‘Big’ John McCarthy lauds Kamaru Usman’s fighting skills but forewarns against a move to light heavyweight

UFC welterweight kingpin Usman is scheduled to defend his title in a rematch against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20. Ahead of the highly-anticipated showdown, many in the MMA community, including former MMA referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy, have addressed Usman’s light heavyweight title aspirations.

In an edition of the Weighing In podcast earlier this year, John McCarthy praised Usman as a fighter. Nevertheless, the former UFC referee warned that moving up 35 pounds to go after the light heavyweight belt would be a miscalculation on his part. Advising Usman to focus on his welterweight title reign, McCarthy said:

“I don’t wanna see him [Kamaru Usman] do it. I like Kamaru Usman. I think Kamaru Usman’s a phenomenal fighter. I think 170 pounds is a great weight class for him, and 205 is too big.”

