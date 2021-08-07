"Derrick, don't do this!" - Dana White does his best to keep Derrick Lewis off Cyril Gane at the UFC 265 face-off

As the clock winds down ahead of UFC 265, Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane get ready to take on each other inside the cage. However, things got slightly heated at the pre-fight festivities. So much so that UFC president Dana White was forced to intervene, holding Derrick Lewis back.

Episode 6 of the UFC 265 Embedded Vlog Series gave fans a closer look at the heated face-off that occurred during the UFC 265 ceremonial weigh-ins. Derrick Lewis seemed ready to brawl right then and there, as the UFC president and security staff did their best to intervene.

"Derrick, don't do this!" exclaimed Dana White as 'The Black Beast' struggled to get closer to Ciryl Gane.

Watch the episode below:

Getting up close and personal during their face-off, Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane set the tone for the weekend. With such a heated face-off during pre-fight rituals, one can only expect fireworks to go off when they finally take to the cage.

Derrick Lewis is thirsting for glory

UFC 265 will mark Derrick Lewis' second attempt at snatching up heavyweight glory. The 36-year-old previously made his way to the top of the heavyweight food chain to take on then-champion Daniel Cormier, albeit unsuccessfully.

'The Black Beast' was undone by 'DC' early in round two of their bout at UFC 230. Boasting superior grappling and wrestling skills, 'DC' took the fight to the mats, eventually winning via submission using a rear naked choke.

The Gring House Fitness product will look to do things the right way this time around. Having suffered the shame of a loss at the pinnacle of the UFC's heavyweight division, Derrick Lewis will be uber careful not to make any mistakes.

At the UFC 265 ceremonial weigh-ins, Lewis was asked about his predictions for the fight and how he will approach Ciryl Gane after the first bell sounds. 'The Black Beast' kept his answer short and crisp, saying:

"I'm gonna bang his a** up!"

While we don't doubt it, Ciryl Gane is not one to lose heart and roll over that easily. On a crusade to wrest the heavyweight strap off of former teammate and heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou, 'Bon Gamin' will be on the prowl.

Edited by Avinash Tewari