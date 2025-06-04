Dana White blamed for UFC's failing star power by MMA journalist: "Nobody will ever reach the Conor or Ronda plateau"

An MMA journalist recently took aim at Dana White and cast blame on him for the UFC's failing star power and inability to create new stars. He noted that White hasn't done a good enough job addressing the issue and made a bold claim about the potential for a star emerging.

White has been at the helm of the UFC since 2001 after Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta purchased the promotion and appointed him as the president. There have been plenty of stars that have come and gone since that time including Georges St-Pierre, Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor, but there still hasn't been another modern fighter that has transcended the sport like they have.

In the latest episode of MMA Junkie's Overreaction Time, journalist Simon Samano shared his thoughts on White being responsible for the UFC's lack of star power. Samano brought up the UFC CEO's comments from a recent interview regarding the promotion's past stars and claimed that there won't be another massive superstar as long as he is at the helm:

"[White] had mentioned... That there will never be another Conor McGregor and he had mentioned that there will never be another Ronda Rousey... Chuck Liddell... 'GSP'. He said all these things and he said, 'Somebody will pop up', very casually... The rest is up to them. That's a fight promoter saying the rest is up to them. So, you know, I'm just gonna go ahead and tell you this, the UFC will never have another true superstar as long as [White] is around."

Check out the full episode featuring Simon Samano's comments below (23:38):

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn shared thoughts on lack of stars in MMA and Dana White's UFC

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn had also recently weighed in on the star power in MMA and noted that Dana White's UFC has a lack of star power.

In his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show this past April, Hearn mentioned that boxing has a lot more star power at the moment, while the UFC are struggling to create new stars:

"If you said to me now, name me six UFC superstars, I couldn't do it... The problem is with UFC, they always want the brand to be bigger, their brand to be bigger than the fighter. And when a star like Conor McGregor comes around, everything changes and I don't think they really like that."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments regarding star power in Dana White's UFC below:

