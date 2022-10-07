"U introduced me and Kyle then f**kin cried about it forever so I gave you 50k" - UFC president Dana White blasts Bob Menery for including his name in "crybaby bullsh**" feud with Nelk boys' Kyle Forgeard

UFC President Dana White has ended up in the middle of a public feud involving The Nelk Boys, a Canadian-American-based YouTube group. The group is known for partaking in pranks, as well as sharing vlogs of their lifestyle. They have partnered with the UFC in the past and are close to White.

Founder Kyle Forgeard and former friend and collaborator Bob Menery have recently fallen out due to a financial dispute. The latter shared a montage of guests on the podcast, as well as Forgeard, offering him praise. Dana White was included in the clip, which the UFC frontman did not take kindly to.

White reposted the footage, stating:

"@bobmenery Keep me out of your crybaby bulls**t. You are an absolute puss and I told u that and u are delusional and blew the biggest opportunity of ur life now move on like a big boy. Yes u introduced me and @kyle then fuckin cried about it forever so i gave u 50k. So u would STFU so now STFU. It's embarrassing"

Bob Menery has claimed that Kyle Forgeard cut him out of their Full Send podcast once the show began to make a lot of money. He continued to add that the terms of the contract posted by Forgeard were not true, while claiming that the Nelk Boys founder cut him out of ownership.

Forgeard denied these allegations while adding that Menery made $1.2 million in ten months of being on the Full Send podcast. He claimed that his former collaborator recieved 30% of ad revenue plus $7,500 per episode.

Allegedly, these payments were usually released four times a month. 50% of the podcast merchandise and all expenses were covered and paid by the Full Send team.

Dana White and The Nelk Boys

Dana White's friendship with the Nelk Boys has been questioned by both fans and fighters. Particularly after the UFC president gifted Nelk Boys' founder Kyle Forgeard with $250,000 for his birthday.

Many pointed out that the gifted amount was more than the majority of the UFC roster's earnings per fight, including some champions in title fights.

The Nelk Boys and Dana White certainly seem to have a great working relationship with both parties exchanging lavish gifts in the past. One example is a Howler Head wrapped Maybach gifted to White by Nelk Boy member SteveWillDoIt.

While there have been plenty of financial disputes involving fighters on the UFC roster, White's gift to Forgeard was from his own pocket not the UFC's. He certainly did not care about the negative backlash.

