"Incorporating FULL SEND into the UFC is the dumbest thing ever" - Luke Rockhold says "degenerate kids" Nelk Boys shouldn't be part of the UFC

Luke Rockhold isn't happy with the Nelk Boys getting involved in UFC events.

The popular influencer group has been spotted at several UFC events as of late and was given press credentials to cover the sport. It's also no secret that they've struck up a friendship with Dana White, who was seen hanging out with the group on multiple occasions.

UFC fighters such as Colby Covington, Sean O'Malley, and Tai Tuivasa have also taken a liking to the Nelk Boys. As far as Rockhold is concerned, however, having the group as part of the UFC makes no sense.

"Incorporating FULL SEND [podcast] into the UFC is the dumbest thing ever," Rockhold said in an interview with Shak MMA. "I see these guys around here and I'm like, 'Why the f*** are these degenerate kids a part of our f***ing company?' Why is Dana White trying to turn fighting into popular culture? Popular culture is going down the drain, it's bringing the whole world down the drain."

Rockhold isn't the only one who appears to be vexed by the Nelk Boys' presence. Last month, Nate Diaz was caught on camera slapping Full Send MMA reporter Shawny Mack at UFC 276.

However, Rockhold also thinks Diaz is in the wrong in that situation. The former middleweight champion said that as much as he dislikes the group, fighters shouldn't be putting their hands on media members.

Luke Rockhold previews his upcoming fight against Paulo Costa

Luke Rockhold will make his long-awaited comeback against top middleweight contender Paulo Costa. It will be the former champion's first fight in over three years.

Despite his long absence from the octagon, Rockhold believes that he just has to be confident and everything will sort itself out. Speaking about his UFC 278 co-main event clash, he told Helen Yee Sports:

“I’m not looking to do anything but just to be myself. When I go outside myself you see what happens, I have s*** performances. When I’m relaxed and I have confidence in myself and I’m just happy and have fun, that’s when you see the Luke Rockhold that everyone really came to love in the first place. These last few years, four or five years, it’s not really been me, and you can see the shift..."

